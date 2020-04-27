3D Printing Market Projected to Augment at a Notable CAGR During the Forecast Period

Global 3D printing market is expected to reach $31,863.7 million by 2023. The key benefits associated with 3D printing, such as cost efficiency, single-step manufacturing process, and the ease of developing customized products, are expected to increase the adoption of 3D printing technology, globally, in the coming years.

On the basis of component, the 3D printing market is categorized into printer, material, software, and service. Among all these categories, printers held the largest market share in the 3D printing market in 2017, where it accounted for over 45% of sales globally.

The 3D printing market is fragmented because of the presence of a large number of players offering 3D printing systems and materials for various applications. Due to the fragmented nature of the market, the competition among the global and regional players is high.

Materials are further categorized into metals, polymers, ceramics, and others, where “others” include wax, lay wood, paper, and biocompatible material. Of these, metal-based 3D printing contributed the largest revenue to the market during the historical period, with more than 49% market share in 2017.

During the forecast period, the 3D printing market is expected to grow fastest in APAC, exhibiting a 27.8% CAGR. Government initiatives and investments in research and development to innovate methods and applications of 3D printing are the major factors supporting the growth of the 3D printing market in APAC.

Some of the major companies operating in the global 3D printing market are 3D Systems Corporation, Stratasys Ltd., ExOne, Voxeljet AG, Arcam AB, SLM Solutions GmbH, EOS GmbH, Envision TEC GmbH, Materialise NV, Concept Laser GmbH, Autodesk Inc., and Koninklijke DSM N.V.

