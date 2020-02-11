3D Printing in Retail and FMCG Market Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

3D Printing in Retail and FMCG – Thematic Research

Summary

3D printing, or “additive manufacturing,” is the process of joining materials to make objects from three-dimensional model data, usually layer upon layer. In 2013, the 3D printing industry was worth US$3bn, and grew to US$7bn in 2017. By 2025 the 3D printing market will account for over US$20bn in spend.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.reportsintellect.com/sample-request/350349

Today, 3D printing is not commonly used as a replacement for volume manufacture, where the technology and materials cost means that other manufacturing approaches are more suitable. However, it is now widely used in prototyping across a number of sectors, including consumer goods, where it can significantly lower the cost of development. 3D printing is also seeing strong traction in healthcare, by dramatically changing the economics associated with the one-off manufacture of precision components to be used in medicine.

In retail, 3D printing is also being used to create foot traffic for stores and also as a way of offering a greater degree of product customization to consumers. Other future uses include it being a low waste production alternative for waste-conscious consumers and a way of allowing small manufacturers with limited amounts of capital to produce complex parts.

3D printing is currently being explored in new contexts as well, most notably in construction and medicine.

Scope :

– This report analyses the impact of 3D printing in retail and FMCG.

– It discusses the benefits and uses of 3D printing in retail.

– It identifies the early adopters in this technology theme.

Get Instant Discount [email protected] https://www.reportsintellect.com/discount-request/350349

Reasons to buy :

– The report highlights some of the leading players in the 3D printing sector.

– It identifies some of the main trends in the 3D printing industry over the next 12 to 24 months.

– It provides an industry analysis, with use cases, history, market size forecasts, competitor landscape, mergers and acquisitions and a timeline.

– The report also analyses the impact of 3D printing on retail and FMCG through case studies, and key recommendations for 3D printing vendors.

– It offers a technology briefing, explaining the evolution of the additive manufacturing industry.

About Us:

Reports Intellect is your one-stop solution for everything related to market research and market intelligence. We understand the importance of market intelligence and its need in today’s competitive world.

Our professional team works hard to fetch the most authentic research reports backed with impeccable data figures which guarantee outstanding results every time for you.

So whether it is the latest report from the researchers or a custom requirement, our team is here to help you in the best possible way.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

PH – +1-706-996-2486US Address:

225 Peachtree Street NE,

Suite 400,

Atlanta, GA 30303