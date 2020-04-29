3D Printing in Power-Thematic Research

3D printing, or “additive manufacturing”, is the process of joining materials to make objects from three-dimensional model data, usually layer upon layer. In 2017 the 3D printing industry was worth $7bn, up from $3bn in 2013. By 2025 the 3D printing market will account for over $20bn in global spend.

The 3D printing market blends software technology with materials science and the growth in interest in 3D printing technology is fuelling a significant amount of R&D investment in the core technologies that make up 3D printing solutions.

Enquire here & know about the report at: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2415192

Today, 3D printing is not commonly used as a replacement for volume manufacture, where the technology and materials costs mean that other manufacturing approaches are more suitable. However, it is now widely used in prototyping across a number of sectors where it can significantly lower the cost of development.

3D printing is finding increasing applications in the power industry. It is providing benefits such as shorter lead times and reduced costs, and helping companies enhance their equipment efficiency more rapidly. Companies are setting up dedicated business units to focus on this disruptive technology.

Scope

– This report explores 3D printing technology and its use cases in old and new contexts as well, most notably in construction and medicine, and power sector.

– It identifies the winners and losers dominating the current technology theme, across the hardware, software, and services domains.

Reasons to buy

– The report identifies leading players in the 3D printing sector, across the hardware, software, and services domains.

– It provides a technology briefing of how additive manufacturing processes have been developed over the last 25 years.

– It identifies the main trends in the 3D printing industry over the next 12 to 24 months.

– It provides an overview of the 3D printing value chain categorized across three core layers – hardware, software, and services.

– The report analyses the technology theme, with use cases, market size forecasts, competitive analysis, 3D printing in power, mergers and acquisitions, and a timeline.

– The report looks at the key industries impacted by 3D printing and estimate roughly how far away we are from significant industry disruption.

– The report also uses a scorecard approach to identify leading companies in a sector.

– The report looks at power sector companies that were early adopters of industrial 3D printing and their activities.

Companies Mentioned:

3D Systems

Stratasys

Renishaw

GE Additive

HP Inc

Proto Labs

Organovo

ExOne

Voxeljet

Groupe Gorge

Beijing Tiertime

Blueprinter

Concept Laser

EnvisionTEC

EOS

Mcor Technologies

Nanoscribe

Optomec

Siemens

GE

Rosatom

Westinghouse

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2415192