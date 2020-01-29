3D Printing in Healthcare Market 2019, by Stratasys Ltd., 3D System Corporation, Aram AB, Materialize NV, Renishaw PLC, Envision TEC GmbH , Nano 3D Biosciences Inc., Oxford Performance Materials, Organovo Holding Inc., Eos GmbH

Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market valued approximately USD 16.82 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.51% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The 3D Printing in Healthcare Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace.

Request a Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2994049

3D printing is a rapidly emerging cost-effective technology with significant potential to transform healthcare delivery and clinical activities. This technology can be used in a range of devices such as prostheses, hearing aids, custom-made knee and hip implants, dental implants, and surgical instruments. Technological advancements in 3D printing, increasing trend in customized 3D printing and increasing public-private funding for 3D printing activities are the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe. Moreover, growing demand for organ transplant and reconfiguration of supply chain models of medical device manufacturers are some factors likely to create lucrative opportunities in the market over the upcoming years. 3D printing in healthcare offer various benefits such as it helps the surgeon to select an appropriate sized-devices, it reduces surgical cost associated with longer surgery, it minimizes the time for treatment of patient and so on. These benefits are also boosting the demand of 3D printing in healthcare across the world. However, lack availability of skilled professional, high cost associated with 3D printing system in healthcare and stringent regulatory process for the approval of 3D printing medical devices are the restraining factors of the market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising technological advancements, increasing adoption of 3d printing in healthcare and increasing R&D investments in the region. Further, Europe is estimated to grow at stable rate in the global 3D Printing in Healthcare market over the upcoming years. Also, Asia-Pacific anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to establishment of new 3D printing research centers in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Stratasys Ltd.

3D System Corporation

Aram AB

Materialize NV

Renishaw PLC

Envision TEC GmbH

Nano 3D Biosciences Inc.

Oxford Performance Materials

Organovo Holding Inc.

Eos GmbH

To make an enquiry on [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2994049

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

? Electron Beam Melting

? Laser Beam Melting

? Droplet Deposition

? Photo Polymerization

By Application:

? Tissue Engineering

? Surgical Implants

? Healthcare Wearable Devices

By Regions:

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

? Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

? Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Browse full [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-3d-printing-in-healthcare-market-forecasts-2018-2025

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]