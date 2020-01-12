3D Printing Ceramics Market to Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years by 2024

The trend witnessed in the global 3D printing ceramics market is increasing investments for outsourcing the 3D printing by various end-use industries such as healthcare, electronics, and aerospace. 3D printing has revolutionized the manufacturing process in several industries. The technology has created immense opportunities for product designing and helped in consolidating product assembly processes.

On the basis of form, the 3D printing ceramics market is categorized into filament, liquid, and powder. Powder category is expecting to hold the largest market share during forecast period, owing to rise in demand for laser sintering technology in commercial applications.

Rapid growth in adoption of 3D printing technology based on plastics and metals, and high cost of 3D printing ceramics are hampering the growth of the market. These challenges of product substitution and high-capital requirement are likely to act as key restraints for the 3D printing ceramics market.

Some of the major companies operating in the global 3D printing ceramics market are 3D Systems, EOS GmbH Electrical Optical Systems, Renishaw Group, Stratasys Ltd., DSM, Arcam EBM, Organovo Holdings Inc., Voxeljet AG, Envision TEC, and Tethon 3D.

The study provides the historical as well the forecast market size data for various countries, including the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

