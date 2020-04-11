3D Printing (3DP) Market Emerging Trends, Technology and Growth 2019 to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global 3D Printing (3DP) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 96 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

3D printing is a layer-upon-layer addition of materials to form an object using a three-dimensional file with the help of a 3DP software that is compatible with the 3D printer. The industrial version of 3D printing resembles the Additive Manufacturing (AM) process. The three dimensional printing process includes the use of a three-dimensional printer, which may be either industrial or desktop 3D printers, a compatible software, and relevant printing technology. The process is then deployed by the necessary industry vertical.

Based on printer types, the market has been segregated into industrial printers and desktop printers. The industrial printers segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016 and is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period. The major market share is stemmed from their extensive adoption in heavy industries such as automotive, electronics, aerospace and defense, healthcare, and others. Industrial applications, such as prototyping, designing, and tooling, are contributing to the high demand generated from these industry verticals.

Desktop printers, which were earlier adopted by hobbyists and small enterprises, are now witnessing a traction from the household or domestic segments. Furthermore, desktop printers are garnering attention from the educational sector, including schools, institutes, and universities, which is stemmed from the growing importance of technical training and initiatives for intensive research.

Desktop printers are also experiencing a growing demand from small businesses, which are likely to offer these printers as additional services with 3D printers and related materials. For instance, the U.S. market is experiencing a growth in the “fabshops” concept, which offers three dimensional printing of parts and components as per customer requirements and customized designs. As such, the market for desktop printers is assessed to portray a rise in demand over the estimated duration.

The North American regional market dominated the global 3D printing industry in terms of revenue in 2016, accounting for the maximum market share. The growth may be attributed to the increasing technological advancements and the region’s economic potential to invest in emerging technologies. The U.S. and Canada are some of the prominent and early adopters of emerging technologies across various manufacturing practices. These factors offer lucrative opportunities for 3D printing in different applications in the North American region.

Europe being the largest region in the world consists of several industry players operating actively in the additive manufacturing industry. The region has a strong hands-on technical expertise and an absolute know-how of additive manufacturing, which has made it the second-largest market.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness a remarkable growth in the 3DP market. The region is anticipated to register a CAGR of 20.4% from 2017 to 2025. The regional countries such as Japan, China, and South Korea are expected to emerge as the promising adopters of the additive manufacturing over the forecast period in the manufacturing practices in the various industry verticals.

In 2018, the global 3D Printing (3DP) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global 3D Printing (3DP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D Printing (3DP) development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

BFSI

Healthcare

Education

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The estimated growth rate along with size and share of the 3D Printing (3DP) Market during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The prime factors expected to drive the 3D Printing (3DP) Market for the estimated period.

The major market leaders and what has been their business winning strategy for success so far.

Significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the 3D Printing (3DP) Market.

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies .

. To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered estimating the market size of 3D Printing (3DP) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Industry Analysis:-

IT stands for information technology. It is all about organizing, storing and processing information. IT is mainly associated with computers that use network to share information. Telecommunication occurs when two devices communicate with each other with the use of technology. It can be signals transmitted electrically over physical media, such as cables, or via electromagnetic radiation.

The use of fiber optics has drastically improved the speed of communication. Networks are thousand times faster today than the previous phone connection internet which we earlier seem to make use of. Introduction of the Smart phones had brought up a revolutionary change in the lifestyle of people. There is a huge market for various types of smart phone applications. People are getting access to the IOT (internet of things) more easily than it was. There are Different kind of sensors fitted to the devices for example GPS , gyroscope ,compass which has introduced different kinds of applications.

