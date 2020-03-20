3D Mapping Market 2019 | Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

3D Mapping is a stereophotogrammetry technology developed by the Swedish defence and security company Saab. The system generates three-dimensional maps by image captures of the terrain from a manned aircraft, helicopter and/or UAV.

According to this study, over the next five years the 3D Mapping market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in 3D Mapping business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of 3D Mapping market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Autodesk

Apple Inc

Google

SAAB

Intermap Technologies

Cybercity 3D

ESRI

Topcon Corporation

Trimble

Airbus Defence and Space

Foundry

Pixologic

NewTek, Inc

Blender Foundation

3D-Coat

MAXON Computer GmbH

Softree

Bentley Systems, Incorporated

This study considers the 3D Mapping value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

3D Mapping Software

3D Mapping Services

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Construction Purposes

Automobile Industry

Transportation Industry

Video Entertainment

Others

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global 3D Mapping market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of 3D Mapping market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global 3D Mapping players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the 3D Mapping with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of 3D Mapping submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

