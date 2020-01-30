3D Mapping and Modeling Market to 2023 – Growing Steady at 18% CAGR and Projected to Reach USD 6.5 Billion

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global 3D Mapping and Modeling Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team. 3D Mapping and Modeling Market spread across 136 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with tables and figures is now available in this resear report.

The Global 3D Mapping and Modeling Market size is expected to grow from US$ 2.8 Billion in 2018 to US$ 6.5 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.0% during the forecast period.

“3D Modeling segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

3D Modeling is the process of developing a 3D replica of an object via specialized software, and the product formed is a 3D model. It can be displayed through a computer simulation method. 3D models created from 3D objects are a collection of data points that can be collected via scanners. 3D models can demonstrate proposed buildings and landscapes through software architectural models.

“North America to hold the largest market size”

North America leads the adoption of 3D mapping and 3D modeling technologies due to the increasing demand for enhanced surveillance and construction activities that utilize projection mapping to build 3D maps and models. The region has a highly stable economy, which gives it an upper hand over other regions in terms of utilization of 3D mapping and 3D modeling software in various fields. The demand for 3D mapping and 3D modeling solutions and applications in North America is being driven by the booming entertainment industry along with the surging demand for mobile mapping systems.

The US is a major country in North America for the 3D mapping and 3D modeling market. Due to the presence of a large pool of 3D mapping and 3D modeling enterprises such as Auto desk, Bentley Systems, Trimble, Vricon, and Inter map Technologies, along with technology giants, such as Apple, Airbus, and Alphabet, the country has evolved leaps and bounds in this market. 3D graphics providing companies in the US are adopting extensive business growth strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and new product/service launches, expanding their business. Canada is another key economy in this region.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By company type : Tier 1: 70%,Tier 2: 25%,and Tier 3: 5%

: Tier 1: 70%,Tier 2: 25%,and Tier 3: 5% By Designation : C-level executives: 45%,Directors: 35%,and Others:20%

: C-level executives: 45%,Directors: 35%,and Others:20% By Region: North America: 17%, Europe: 42%, APAC: 25%, South America: 8%, and MEA: 8%

Reason to buy this Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall 3D mapping and modeling market and the sub segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

Competitive Landscape of 3D Mapping and Modeling Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging Companies

2.5 Ranking of Key Players

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements

3.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

Most Popular Companies in the 3D Mapping and Modeling Market include are Vricon (US), Airbus (Netherlands), Auto desk (US), Bentley Systems (US), Alphabet (US), Trimble (US), Intermap Technologies (US), Esri (US), CyberCity 3D (US), Topcon (Japan), Dassault Systèmes (France), Adobe (US), Pix4D (Switzerland), Pixologics (US), Flight Evolved (US), MAXON (Germany), Onionlab (Spain), The Foundry Vision mongers (UK), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), and Apple (US).