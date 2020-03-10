3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Market 2019 | Major Key Players: Apple, SAAB, Airbus, Google, Autodesk, Trimble – Analysis & Forecast 2025

3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Market – 2019

Description:

3D mapping & 3D modeling is the process of creating and viewing objects using 3D techniques. While mapping is used to create 3D views of objects, modeling helps create a 3D model of the desired object with the help of specialized software. 3D modeling methods include polygonal modeling, splines, patches, primitive modeling and Non-uniform rational basis spline (NURBS) modeling

The market for 3D mapping and 3D modeling in APAC and North America are estimated to contribute USD 16.68 Billion and USD 19.17 Billion, respectively, by 2023, at a CAGR of 66.7% and 50.2%, from 2018 to 2023.

In 2018, the global 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Apple

SAAB

Airbus

Google

Autodesk

Trimble

Intermap Technologies

Topcon

Cybercity 3D

ESRI

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

3D Mapping

3D Modeling

Market segment by Application, split into

Building and Construction

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 3D Mapping

1.4.3 3D Modeling

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Building and Construction

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Market Size

2.2 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Apple

12.1.1 Apple Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Introduction

12.1.4 Apple Revenue in 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Apple Recent Development

12.2 SAAB

12.2.1 SAAB Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Introduction

12.2.4 SAAB Revenue in 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 SAAB Recent Development

12.3 Airbus

12.3.1 Airbus Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Introduction

12.3.4 Airbus Revenue in 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Airbus Recent Development

12.4 Google

12.4.1 Google Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Introduction

12.4.4 Google Revenue in 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Google Recent Development

12.5 Autodesk

12.5.1 Autodesk Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Introduction

12.5.4 Autodesk Revenue in 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Autodesk Recent Development

12.6 Trimble

12.6.1 Trimble Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Introduction

12.6.4 Trimble Revenue in 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Trimble Recent Development

12.7 Intermap Technologies

12.7.1 Intermap Technologies Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Introduction

12.7.4 Intermap Technologies Revenue in 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Intermap Technologies Recent Development

12.8 Topcon

12.8.1 Topcon Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Introduction

12.8.4 Topcon Revenue in 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Topcon Recent Development

12.9 Cybercity 3D

12.9.1 Cybercity 3D Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Introduction

12.9.4 Cybercity 3D Revenue in 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Cybercity 3D Recent Development

12.10 ESRI

12.10.1 ESRI Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Introduction

12.10.4 ESRI Revenue in 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 ESRI Recent Development

Continued …

