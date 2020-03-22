3D Integrated Circuits Market – Provides Comprehensive Assessment of Stakeholder Strategies

3D integrated circuits is an electronic structure within which two or more layers of electronic components are integrated in both vertical and horizontal manner within a circuit. In this case, the vertical and horizontal on-chip signaling is done by a single chip. The 3D integrated circuits have been a significant alternative for the gate and interconnection delays caused by the traditional 2D integrated circuits. Furthermore, 3D integrated circuits helps more in performance enhancements of an application as compared to the traditional ICs owing to the increased complexity of the chip design catered.

The significant growth of the IT industry depending on VLSI circuits is one of the significant factors affecting the global 3D integrated circuits market over the forecast period. Furthermore, miniaturization of consumer devices which uses complex integrated circuits is suggested to have a positive impact on the global 3D integrated circuits market. However the significant cost of 3D integrated circuits is suggested to hamper the growth of the global 3D integrated circuits market over the forecast period.

Additionally, owing to the lower surface to volume ratio and high power density thermal issues are caused within a 3D integrated circuit architecture which is anticipated to hinder the growth of the global 3D integrated circuits market over the forecast period. The prominent consumer industry in the Asia Pacific region is suggested hold a significant potential for the growth of the 3D integrated circuits over the forecast period.

The global 3D integrated circuits market can be divided into four main segments namely – ‘by technology’, ‘by application’, ‘by end use’ and ‘by region’. As per ‘by technology’ the global 3D integrated circuits market is segmented into four sub parts namely – Through Silicon Vias, Through Glass Vias, Silicon Interposer and others. The Through Silicon Vias (TSV) technology is anticipated to hold a prominent share in the global 3D integrated circuits market over the forecast period.

As per ‘by application’ the global 3D integrated circuits market can be divided into six sub parts namely – logic, Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS), Memory, LED, Sensors and others. As per ‘by end use’ the global 3D integrated circuits market can be sub divided into seven sub segments namely – consumer electronics, IT and telecommunication, military and defense, automotive, healthcare, industrial and others.

Highlights of the report: