3D Imaging Surgical Solution Market Promising Growth Opportunities over 2017-2027

3D imaging is used to create virtual representation of the interior of the body for medical intervention and clinical analysis of complex disease in a short period during surgery. 3D imaging surgical solution is adopted by the hospitals and organizations due to better visualization and improved image.3D imaging surgical solution is widely used in the healthcare sector, especially for patient care, diagnosis and during surgery which has encouraged the vendors to provide better and specific solution. 3D imaging solution provides deep perception and precise view which cannot be achieved by the traditional 2D imaging system. 3D imaging solution provide improved speed which shorten the learning curves and less radiation exposure. 3D imaging surgical solution provide a way to see the image in more than one plane.

3D imaging provides a 360 degree view of any image which creates illusion depth for the viewer. 3D image sensor and technologies offer high resolution images. 3D imaging surgical solution use techniques such as 3D scanning, rendering and modeling. Different software is used in the 3D imaging surgical solution such as blender and AUTOCAD. 3D imaging surgical solution provides patient satisfaction and minimizes the revision with the technology. 3D imaging surgical solution provides better understanding of the anatomy of the human organ by the surgeons before the surgery procedure.

3D Imaging Surgical Solution Market: Drivers and Restraints

3D imaging surgical solutions will continue to expand in the year to come due increase in the rate of adoption. Growing use of the smartphone, television, cameras etc. will drive the 3D imaging surgical solution market. High degree of availability and efficiency is expected to boost the demand of the 3D imaging surgical solution market. However, high cost of 3D imaging software and solution will hinder the growth of the 3D imaging surgical solution market.

3D Imaging Surgical Solution Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, global 3D imaging surgical solution market has been segmented on the basis of technology type, imaging solutions, end user, and geography.

Based on technology type, 3D imaging surgical solution market is segmented as below:

Holography

Volumetric display

Anaglyphy

Stereoscopy

Auto-stereoscopy

Based on imaging solution, 3D imaging surgical solution market is segmented as below:

Layout and animation

3D rendering

Image reconstruction

3D Modelling

3D scanning

Based on end user, 3D imaging surgical solution market is segmented as below:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

3d Imaging Surgical Solution Market: Overview

On the basis of technology, global 3D imaging surgical solution is segmented into holography, volumetric display, anaglyphy, stereoscopy and auto-stereoscopy. The newly launched 3D imaging surgical solutions from top manufacturers such as Olympus and GE Healthcare offer and deliver simple & fast access to real time, multi plane 3D imaging solutions with respect to the need in the operating procedures. Offers improved safety for the surgeon and staff, the improved visualization allows surgeons to complete complex and minimally invasive procedures with ease. Technology expansion in the developing economies can be seen in the recent years with top class applications, further spur revenue growth in the developing countries internationally. The 3D imaging surgical solutions has gained a precious place in various surgical platforms to evaluate and deliver accurate results. Other external factors include: product launch, rise in the expansion of minimally invasive surgeries, supply chain and mergers & acquisitions by top players in the 3D imaging surgical solutions market.

3D Imaging Surgical Solution Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, 3D imaging surgical solution market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to grow due to high demand for 3D imaging surgical solutions and increasing usage of 3D imaging in machine vision. Technology development such as 3D CT scan MRI will encourage the adoption of 3D imaging technology. Investment of the leading players in the North America will significantly rise the 3D imaging surgical solution market. Western Europe is expected to growth due to the increase in the chronic disorders and adoption of new technology and timely treatment given to the patient by the surgeons. Emerging economics such as India and China provide a huge potential for market growth for the innovation of new technology in the region due to massive and increasing population in these countries.

3D Imaging Surgical Solution Market: Key Players

Some of the key players present in the 3D imaging surgical solution market are Agilent Technologies, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Panasonic, Agilent Technologies, Lockheed Martin, Able Software, 3D Systems, Inc., Olympus Medical Systems.