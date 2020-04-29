3D ICs Market to Register 18.10% CAGR between 2013 and 2019

The global 3D ICs market , valued at USD 2,408.2 million in 2012, is expected to see strong growth with 18.1% CAGR during 2013 to 2019. Global semiconductor industry is witnessing shift to 3D IC technology as it provides greater opportunity for developing a broader set of electronic systems and products with exceptional speed, reduction in the chip size, and low power consumption. Rising demand for solutions with improved performance and reduced response time, and growing number of portable devices such as smart-phones and tablets are some of the major factors to drive adoption of 3D ICs. However, high manufacturing and testing cost, lack of foundries and assembly houses to support this technology, thermal and testing issues, are some of the key challenges currently limiting the 3D ICs market growth worldwide.

3D IC technology finds its applications in various end-use sectors such as consumer electronics, military, information and communication technology, automotive and aerospace among others. IC manufacturers use different fabrication process for 3D ICs, depending upon requirements of the circuit system such as beam re-crystallization, wafer bonding, silicon epitaxial growth and solid phase crystallization.

Read Report Sample @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1755

Penetration of 3D IC technology in various applications is dependent on the need of interconnect density and cost related with particular process. Several industry products such as MEMS and sensors, RF SiP, memories, optoelectronics and imaging, logic (3D SiP/SoC) and HB LED are expected to adopt 3D IC integration. Among these products, ‘MEMS and sensors’ and memories are expected to emerge as leading segments. The increasing popularity of memory enhanced applications is expected to drive demand for the memory (3D stacks) segment in the near future. Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to become largest market for 3D IC technology, with growth primarily supported by its emerging ICT and consumer electronics sector. Asia Pacific is expected to hold largest market share followed by North America throughout the forecast period.

Read Report Brochure @

Eyeing the growth potential with potential breakthrough for mass production, large number of semiconductor and packaging industry players have started to venture into 3D ICs market. Some of the key participants in this market include: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSMC), Micron Technology Inc. (Elpida Memory Inc.), Intel Corporation, Micron Technology Inc., TEZZARON Semiconductor, STATS ChipPAC Ltd., United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and MonolithIC 3D IC Inc., among others. Among these, players such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Ltd. (TSMC), Samsung Electronics Co., Xilinx Inc. Ltd., are considered to have dominant position in the market.