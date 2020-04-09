3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging Market Growing at 38.30% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 170.46 billion by 2022

Download PDF Brochure of 3D IC and 2.5D IC Packaging Market spread across 173 Pages, Profiling Companies and Supported with tables and figures are now available at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=802313

3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2022.

The 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging market has entered the growth phase and is expected to grow further in the coming years. The market is expected to be worth USD 170.46billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 38.30% between 2016 and 2022. The drivers for this market are the increasing need for advanced architecture in electronic products, rising trend of miniaturization of electronic devices, and growing market for tablets, smart phones, and gaming devices. The main restraint for this market is created by the thermal issues caused by higher levels of integration.

Target Audience:

Semiconductor foundries

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

ODM and OEM technology solution providers

Research institutes

Foundry vendors

Fabless vendors

Electronic design automation (EDA) vendors

Market research and consulting firms

Technology investors

Governments and financial institutions

Analysts and strategic business planners

End users who want to know more about 3D IC and 2.5D IC technologies

The major players profiled in this report include:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (Taiwan)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Toshiba Corp. (Japan)

Pure Storage Inc. (U.S.)

ASE Group (Taiwan)

Amkor Technology (U.S.)

United Microelectronics Corp. (Taiwan)

ST Microelectronics NV (Switzerland)

Broad com Ltd. (Singapore)

Intel Corporation. (U.S.)

Jiangsu Changing Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

“3D TSV in 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The 3D TSV market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors driving the 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging market for 3D TSV include highest interconnect density and greater space efficiencies in 3D TSV compared to all other types of advanced packaging such as 3D WLCSP and 2.5 D.

“Logic market held the largest share of the 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging market in 2015”

The demand for 3D IC and 2.5D IC packages in logic is growing because of the high product availability. An increasing number of manufacturers in this market offer innovative products with advanced packaging. For instance, Intel Corp. (U.S.) is driving the market for advanced packaging in field programmable gate arrays (FPGA). Global companies started introducing 3D logic ICs in different programmable logics to ensure operational efficiency with added convenience and increased productivity.

“APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market for 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging during the forecast period”

The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR because there is a high demand for 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging technology from the growing consumer electronics sector in this region, particularly for smart phones and tablets. The presence of major 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging manufacturers and suppliers in this region helps to decrease the time to market for 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging products. This makes the integration of 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging technology in the APAC region much easier.

Breakdown of profile of primary participants:

By Company: Tier 1 – 45 %, Tier 2 – 32%, and Tier 3 – 23%

By Designation: C-Level Executives – 25%, Directors – 32%, and Others – 43%

By Region: North America – 25%, Europe – 37%, APAC – 28%, and RoW – 10%

Research Coverage

The study segments in the 3D IC and 2.5D IC packages market report are packaging technology which includes 3D wafer-level chip-scale packaging (WLCSP), 3D TSV, and 2.5D;application which includes logic, imaging and optoelectronics, memory, MEMS/sensors, LED, power, analog and mixed signal, RF, and photonics. The study also covers end-user industry and geographic forecast of the market size for various segments with regard to four main regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and RoW.

Reasons to buy the report

The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

This report segments the 3D IC and 2.5D IC packages market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the overall market size and those of the subsegments across different applications and regions.

The report helps stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

This report would help stakeholders to understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, new product developments, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions in the market.

