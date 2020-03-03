3D Healthcare Printing Market Competition by Manufacturers

Global 3D Healthcare Printing Market Focus on Technology, Application and Components: Market Outlook 2022 presents the worldwide Buildings Automation and Control Systems (BACS) Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

3D printing is a disruptive technology and one of the greatest instance of next industrial revolution. 3D healthcare printing can be segregated into 3D medical printing and Bioprinting. 3D medical printing has provided massive opportunity to the healthcare industry by aiding in production of medical tools, prosthetics, development of drugs, etc.

Bioprinting technology also has immense market potential, particularly in organ fabrication which includes building tissue and organ structures for drug discovery and regenerative medicine applications.

Global 3D Healthcare Printing market is expected to witness meteoric growth due to widening demand-supply gap in organ transplants, rising demand for orthopedic implants and patent expirations. However, certain factors such as regulatory hurdles, Incohesive IP system, cost barrier and ethical issues have emerged as major hurdles of the industry.

The market is characterized by major industry trends such as Advent of 4D Printing, 3D printed customizable tablet, low-cost 3D printers and rising investment in 3D medical printing.

The report Global 3D Healthcare Printing Market Focus on Technology, Application and Components: Market Outlook 2022 provides information on the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the global 3D healthcare printing market with detailed analysis of major technologies such as Electron Beam Melting, Laser Beam melting, Droplet Deposition and Photo polymerization Electron Beam Melting; major components such as Materials, Hardware and Software; major application such as Medical, Dental and Others.

Future forecasts of 3D Healthcare Printing market overall and across various sub-segments till 2022 is provided in the report. Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analysed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

Major industry players operating in the global 3D printing healthcare market include 3D Systems Corporation, Stratasys Ltd., Organovo Holdings, Inc. among others. These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section.

In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global 3D healthcare printing market.

Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. 3D Printing

3.1 Overview

3.2 Technological Development

3.3 Applications

3.4 Market Sizing

4. 3D Medical Printing & 3D Bioprinting

4.1 3D Medical Printing

4.1.1 Introduction

4.1.2 History of Medical 3D Printing

4.1.3 3D Printing Medical Devices-Process

4.1.4 Advantages

4.2 3D Bioprinting

4.2.1 Introduction

4.2.2 History

4.2.3 3D Bioprinting Process

4.2.4 Advantages

4.3 Application

4.3.1 Dental

4.3.2 Prosthetics

4.3.3 Regenerative Medicine

4.3.4 Tissue and Organ Regeneration Applications

4.3.5 Organ Printing

5. Market Analysis

5.1 Market Sizing

5.2 Market Share

5.2.1 Market Share by Components

5.2.2 Market Share by Technology

5.2.3 Market Share by Application

5.2.4 Market Share by Geography

6. Market Segmentation

6.1 By Technology

6.1.1 Electron Beam Melting

6.1.2 Laser Beam Melting

6.1.3 Droplet Deposition

6.1.5 Photopolymerization Electron Beam Melting

6.2 By Components

6.2.1 Materials

6.2.2 Hardware

6.2.3 Software

6.4 By Application

6.4.1 Medical

6.4.2 Dental

6.4.3 Others

7. Market Dynamics

7.1 Industry Trends & Development

7.1.1 Advent of 4D Printing in Healthcare

7.1.2 3D Printed Customizable Tablet

7.1.3 Low-Cost 3D Printers

7.1.4 Rising Investments in Medical 3D Printing Market

7.2 Growth Drivers

7.2.1 Patent Expirations

7.2.2 Organ Transplants

7.2.3 Orthopedic Implants

7.3 Challenges

7.3.1 Stringent Regulations

7.3.2 Incohesive IP System

7.3.3 Ethical Issues

7.3.4 Cost Barriers

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Bioprinters Brands Analysis

8.2 Market Share by Competitors

8.3 Financial Analysis

9. Company Profiles

9.1 3D Systems Corporation

9.2 Stratasys Ltd.

9.3 Organovo Holding

