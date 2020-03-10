3D Food Printing Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Player and Forecast to 2025

3D printing is any of various processes in which material is joined or solidified under computer control to create a three-dimensional object, with material being added together.The similar technology is applied for creating food products. 3D technology printers not only help in the formation of the 3D shape but also deliver the food with eye pleasing taste and most importantly the taste.

North America expected to hold the largest share of the 3D food printing market in 2018. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The huge market for confectioneries and bakery products such as candies, chocolates, pizzas, and burgers in North America and increased demand for customized food products from the region make North America the largest market of 3D food printing technology. APAC holds the largest part of the aged population present globally. The capability of 3D food printers to print soft, chewable food for the geriatric population is expected to contribute to the fastest growth of the market in APAC during the forecast period

In 2018, the global 3D Food Printing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global 3D Food Printing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D Food Printing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Natural Machines

Choc Edge

TNO

By Flow

Print2taste

CandyFab

Beehex

Nu Food

SMRC

3D Systems

Barilla

North Branch Everbright

Market analysis by product type

Dough

Fruits and Vegetables

Proteins

Sauces

Dairy Products

Carbohydrates

Others

Market analysis by market

Government

Commercial

Residential

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

