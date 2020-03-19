3D Dental Scanners Market Technology, Trends, Development, Key Manufacturers Analysis 2019-2023

Qurate covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global 3D Dental Scanners market for 2018-2023.

3D dental scanner is a device that identifies, analyzes, collects and draws/displays shapes or three-dimensional models of dental or solid objects. A 3D dental scanner enables the capture of geometric shapes and the recreation of the physical appearance of tangible objects, allowing them to be built and displayed on a computer device.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing affordability among people. The rapidly dropping prices of dental scanners as well as increasing availability of low-cost quality dental scanners is enabling dentists to adopt these products at a faster rate. Also, the added benefit of decreasing time consumption for one patient’s diagnosis and treatment, broadens their spectrum of reach to more patients, thus increasing their profit. The companies are continuously focusing on developing affordable dental scanners. For instance, Dental Wings is using a biocompatible finish for the wand that helps to reduce the manufacturing cost.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of 3D Dental Scanners market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

3M

Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

PLANMECA OY

3Shape

AICON 3D Systems

AGE Solutions

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY

Amann Girrbach

ASAHIROENTGEN

Carestream Health

Carl Zeiss Optotechnik

Condor

Densy3D

Dental Wings

GT Medical

J. Morita

Kulzer

Straumann

Zimmer Biomet

ZIRKONZAHN

This report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

To calculate the market size, Expert considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Desktop

Portable

Segmentation by application:

Hospitals

Clinics

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global 3D Dental Scanners consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of 3D Dental Scanners market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global 3D Dental Scanners manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the 3D Dental Scanners with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of 3D Dental Scanners submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.