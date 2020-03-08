3D Cell Culture Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 2,734.3 Mn By 2025

According to latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Global 3D Cell Culture Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025”, the global 3D cell culture market was valued at US$ 456.8Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 2,734.3 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 20.0% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

With advent in research and technology, 3D cell culture is the most fast growing segment in life science experiments. 3D cell culture basically mimics the tissue and organ microarchitecture, with the help of three dimensional structure of micro-assembled devices facilitate cell differentiation and tissue organization. With use of scaffold and new matrices, advancement in cell imaging and analytical system, cells are grown in three dimensional models. Such cell culture models are more close to in vivo environment, thus useful in varied application.

In 3D cell model the cells are subjected to more physiological and morphological changes as compared to the 2D model as there is more cell- cell interactions, cell-ECM interaction and cell population. This helps in providing more relevant physiological information and precise data of in vivo test. 3D Cell Culture model as wide application in drug discovery, stem cell research, cancer cell biology and other cell based analyses. Various research institute, hospitals, biopharmaceutical and biotechnological companies are using 3D Cell culture model and its adoption rate is increasing in the forecasted period.

Global 3D cell culture market are segmented by technology type as scaffold free and scaffold based. Scaffold free is further sub segmented as microfluidic, 3D bioreactors, hanging drops plates, 3D petrisidhes, ultra-low attachment plates, magnetic levitations & 3D bioprinting. Scaffold based is also further sub segmented into hydrogels/ecm analogs, solid scaffolds and micropatterened surfaces

Global 3D cell culture market are segmented by application type as drug discovery, screening and development, tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, cancer and biotech research, stem cell application, 3D printing microfluidics and others.

As of the current market scenario, North America is the largest regional market for global 3D cell culture market, largely dominated by US. The key market drivers for North America are the research and development activities in cell culture and oncology, rising awareness of organ transplant and favorable regulatory environment. Europe is an early adopter in 3D cell culture market due to extensive research activity taking place at university and industrial level, rising investment in cell culture and awareness about benefits of 3D cell culture and it ability replace animals during toxicity testing.

Asia-Pacific is fastest growing market in 3D cell culture especially Japan, China and India. Emerging economies are becoming lucrative market with development of healthcare and biotechnology infrastructure, government funding and investment in R&D in areas of cell biology, oncology and drug development and outsourcing to developing countries.

Market Competition Assessment:

Key players in the 3D cell culture market are 3D Biotek LLC, 3D Biomatrix, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bell Brook Labs, Corning Incorporated, Cosmo Bio, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Global Cell Solutions, Inc, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Hi Media Laboratories, Nano 3D Biosciences, Inc, Nanofiber Solutions, Reprocell Incorporated, Insphero, Lonza AG, Merck & Co., Sigma Aldrich Corporation, Synthecon, Neuromics, Reinnervate Ltd, Nordion, Promocell GmbH

Key Market Movements:

Rise in investment for research and development in 3D Cell Culture for biopharmaceuticals and therapeutics, drug screening and development, stem cell and cancer research

Advancement in technology of 3D cell culture engineering to create in vivo environment, coupled with cell imaging techniques and analytical systems

Focus on regenerative medicine to heal or replace tissue and organs damaged by age, trauma or disease, to normalize congenital defects

Increased awareness and demand of organ transplantation and tissue engineering in case of chronic diseases is anticipated to drive the market in future

