3D Camera Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts by 2024

The global 3D camera market is expected to witness a CAGR of 50.2% during the period 2016-2022, registering revenue of $19,893.0 million by 2022. The application of 3D camera in professional cameras’ has dominated the application segment of 3D camera market, with 66% share in the global market in 2015.

The technologically advanced products paired with rising penetration of smartphones would further fuel the market for 3D camera. The developing economies such as India and China are witnessing the major growth prospects for 3D camera.

Media & entertainment industry is witnessing an enhanced usage of 3D content, which fuel the market growth for 3D camera. Moreover, the adoption of 3D camera enabled smartphones, laptops and tablets would also enable the market growth.

The 3D camera market is segmented into target camera and free camera, based on its type. Currently, free cameras have dominated the market owing to its less complexity in design. The dominance of free cameras would continue throughout the forecast period and would reach to a market value of $13,465.6 million by 2022, growing at CAGR of 49.6% during the forecast period.

Based on the applications, the 3D camera market is bifurcated into professional cameras, smartphones, tablets, computer and others. Other applications includes mobile robots and home automation equipment.

Sony Corporation, Nikon Corporation, GoPro Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Canon Inc., Panasonic Corporation, LG Electronics Faro Technologies Inc., Eastman Kodak Company and Fujifilm Holdings Corporation are the major companies highlighted in this report. Product launch and collaboration are the two key strategies the major players are adopting to penetrate the major market.

3D CAMERA MARKET SEGMENTATION