3D Bioprinting Market Opportunities by Types, Demand, Top Manufactures and Application in Grooming Regions

The market is driven by factors, such as technological advancements and innovations, increasing compliance for drug discovery processes, and high demand for organ and tissue transplantation.

The 3D bioprinting finds application in government tissue & organ regeneration, 3D cell culture, pharmaceutical, and others. The tissue and organ regeneration segment accounted for the major share in the 3D bioprinting market in 2015; whereas, 3D cell culture witnessed the fastest growth.

Asia-Pacific would be the fastest growing region in the 3D bioprinting market during 2016 – 2022. The region accounted for 20.0% share in the global market in 2015 and the share is expected to increase to 23.2% by 2022. The major reasons behind the fastest growth of the market in the region include increasing stem cell research, huge gap in demand supply for tissue and organ transplant, improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements and increasing geriatric population.

Some of the major players operating in the 3D bioprinting market include Organovo Holdings, Inc., CELLINK, EnvisionTEC, BioBots, Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., Aspect Biosystems Ltd., 3D Bioprinting Solutions, Ourobotics, Advanced Solutions, Inc., GeSiM, Bio3D Technologies, 3Dynamic Systems Ltd., Nano3D Biosciences, Inc., Poietis, regenHU Ltd., and Aerotech Inc.