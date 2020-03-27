3D Bioprinting Market 2019 | Market Effect Factors Analysis by 2025

Global 3D Bioprinting Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025 Report presents the worldwide 3D Bioprinting Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

3D Bioprinting is the utilization of 3D printing and 3D printinglike techniques to combine cells, growth factors, and biomaterials to fabricate biomedical parts that maximally imitate natural tissue characteristics.

The global 3D bioprinting market is segmented into four broad categories, namely, microextrusion, inkjet, laser-assisted, and magnetic 3D bioprinting.The global inkjet based 3D bioprinting market is anticipated to reach 1423.5 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2017 to 2025.Magnetic 3D bioprinting is expected to show the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The market report pegs the global 3D Bioprinting market at US$ million at the end of 2017 and shall keep a good CAGR of % throughout the forecast period. The global report covers the forecast period from 2017 – 2023. At the end of the forecast period, the 3D Bioprinting market is projected to reach the value of US$ million.

Various factors affecting the forecasted trend in the 3D Bioprinting market are discussed in detail with analysis of the same. The global market report covers all the drivers, trends, and challenges in the market within the analysis and for the elucidation of the forecast statistics. Furthermore, the global market report is dissected and analysed across its various segments such as by product type, by application, by end users, and by region.

This report focuses on the global 3D Bioprinting status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D Bioprinting development in United States, Europe and China.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Organovo Holdings

Envisiontec

Nano 3D Biosciences

Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.

Regenhu

Aspect Biosystems

Biobots

Cellink

Gesim

Poietis

Regenovo Biotechnology

3Dynamic Systems Market size by Product –

Magnetic 3D Bioprinting

Laser-assisted Bioprinting

Inkjet 3D Bioprinting

Microextrusion 3D Bioprinting

Market size by End User/Applications –

Clinical Applications

Skin

Bone

Blood Vessels

Research Applications

Drug and Medical Research

Regenerative Medicine

3D Cell Culture

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global 3D Bioprinting status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the 3D Bioprinting development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global 3D Bioprinting Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 3D Bioprinting Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 3D Bioprinting Market Size

2.2 3D Bioprinting Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 3D Bioprinting Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 3D Bioprinting Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 3D Bioprinting Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global 3D Bioprinting Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global 3D Bioprinting Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global 3D Bioprinting Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 3D Bioprinting Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players 3D Bioprinting Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into 3D Bioprinting Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global 3D Bioprinting Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global 3D Bioprinting Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 3D Bioprinting are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

