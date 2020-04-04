37.9% Growth Rate for Quantum Cryptography Market by 2023 | ID Quantique, Quintes sence Labs , NuCrypt , Qasky , Crypta Labs, Qubitekk , Post-Quantum, MagiQ Technologies and Others.

The Global Quantum Cryptography Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Quantum Cryptography Market is expected to grow from US$ 101 Million in 2018 to US$ 506 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 37.9% during the forecast period. This report spread across 115 Pages, Profiling 21 Companies and Supported with 44 Tables and 35 Figures is now available in this market Research.

“Growing Demand for integration of quantum cryptography solutions is set to fuel the growth of solutions segment”

The Continuous increase of data transmitted electronically has led to an increased need for and reliance on cryptography. Quantum cryptography solutions enables people to experience the same level of trust and confidence in the digital world as in the physical world. These solutions further enable millions of people to interact electronically via e-mail, eCommerce, ATMs, cell phones, etc. The quantum cryptographic solutions such as Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) platforms, QKD servers, virtual encryptors, QKD distributors, key and policy managers, SDK to integrate cryptography, quantum cryptography communication device, quantum security gateway, Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG), hacker box, quantum secure communication network products, and repeaters, used to secure advanced cyber-attacks are in huge demand across the globe.

“North America to hold the largest market size, and to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period”

The US is the most developed country in terms of technology adoption and investments. The widespread adoption of PCs and internet services for business purpose and storage of critical data across the world has increased the propensity of data breach and theft. In addition, the major growth factors that would drive the adoption of quantum cryptography include the growing need for data privacy and security and an increasing number of cyber-attacks.

Breakdown of Primary Participants’ Profile:

By Company type: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 20%

By Designation: C level Executives: 35%,Director Level: 25%, and Others: 40%

By Region: North America: 45%, Europe: 20%, APAC: 30%, and Rest of the World: 5%

Report Highlights:

To analyze the opportunities in the market and provide details of the competitive landscape for stakeholders and market leaders

To forecast the market size of the segments with respect to 4 main regions, namely, Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East and Africa (MEA)

To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the market growth

To define, describe, and forecast the quantum cryptography market by component (solutions and services), security type, vertical, and region

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market rankings and core competencies1

To analyze competitive developments, such as new partnerships, new contracts, and new product developments, in the quantum cryptography industry

Most Popular Companies in the Quantum Cryptography Market include are ID Quantique (Switzerland), Quintes sence Labs (Australia), NuCrypt (US), Qasky (China), Crypta Labs (UK), Qubitekk (US), Post-Quantum (UK), MagiQ Technologies (US), ISARA (Canada), QuNu Labs (India), QuantumCTek (China), Quantum Xchange (US), Aurea Technologies (France), qutools (Germany), Infineon (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), IBM (US), HP (US), NEC (Japan), Toshiba (Japan), Microsoft (US).

