36.86% CAGR to Be Achieved by Digital Twin Market by 2025

Global Digital Twin Industry was valued at USD 2.41 Billion in the year 2017. Global Digital Twin Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 36.86% from 2017 to reach USD 27.49 Billion by the year 2025. North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and Asia-Pacific is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At a country level, developed Industries like the U.S. and emerging Industries like China with highest population base holds a notable Industry share in 2017 and it is projected to grow at a gradual pace in the coming years.
Major market players in Digital Twin Industry are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, General Electric, SAP SE, Dassault Systèmes, Siemens, Bosch GmbH, Oracle Corporation, ANSYS Inc., AT&T, and other 10 more companies detailed information is provided in report. Similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger, and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of the top players in the last 5 years.
Segmentation done on the basis of Industry Sector includes Electronics & Electrical, Manufacturing, Retail, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Energy, and Utilities; of which the Manufacturing segment is expected to hold the highest Industry share during the forecast period.
Digital Twin industry Segmentation:
By Industry Sector:
• Electronics & Electrical
• Manufacturing
• Retail
• Automotive
• Aerospace and Defense
• Healthcare
• Energy and Utilities
• Others
By Region:
North America
• USA
• Canada
Europe
• Germany
• U.K.
• France
• Italy
• Rest of Europe
APAC
• China
• India
• Japan
• Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
Table of Content:
Global “Global Digital Twin Market” Research Report 2019-2024
Chapter 1: Industry Overview
Chapter 2: Digital Twin International and China Market Analysis
Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Digital Twin
Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications
Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications
Chapter 6: Analysis of Digital Twin Revenue Market Status.
Chapter 7: Analysis of Digital Twin Industry Key Manufacturers
Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis
Chapter 9: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Digital Twin Market
Chapter 10: Development Trend of Digital Twin Industry 2019-2024
Chapter 11: Industry Chain Suppliers of Digital Twin with Contact Information
Chapter 12: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Digital Twin
Chapter 13: Conclusion of the Global Digital Twin Market Research Report