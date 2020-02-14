36.86% CAGR to Be Achieved by Digital Twin Market by 2025

Recent Research and the Current Scenario as well as Future Market Potential of ” Digital Twin Market in Global Industry: Market Development, Analysis and Overview 2019 “globally.

Global Digital Twin Industry was valued at USD 2.41 Billion in the year 2017. Global Digital Twin Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 36.86% from 2017 to reach USD 27.49 Billion by the year 2025. North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and Asia-Pacific is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At a country level, developed Industries like the U.S. and emerging Industries like China with highest population base holds a notable Industry share in 2017 and it is projected to grow at a gradual pace in the coming years.

Major market players in Digital Twin Industry are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, General Electric, SAP SE, Dassault Systèmes, Siemens, Bosch GmbH, Oracle Corporation, ANSYS Inc., AT&T, and other 10 more companies detailed information is provided in report. Similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger, and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of the top players in the last 5 years.

Segmentation done on the basis of Industry Sector includes Electronics & Electrical, Manufacturing, Retail, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Energy, and Utilities; of which the Manufacturing segment is expected to hold the highest Industry share during the forecast period.

Digital Twin industry Segmentation:

By Industry Sector:

• Electronics & Electrical

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Automotive

• Aerospace and Defense

• Healthcare

• Energy and Utilities

• Others

By Region:

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Table of Content:

Global “Global Digital Twin Market” Research Report 2019-2024

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Digital Twin International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Digital Twin

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Digital Twin Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Digital Twin Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis

Chapter 9: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Digital Twin Market

Chapter 10: Development Trend of Digital Twin Industry 2019-2024

Chapter 11: Industry Chain Suppliers of Digital Twin with Contact Information

Chapter 12: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Digital Twin

Chapter 13: Conclusion of the Global Digital Twin Market Research Report