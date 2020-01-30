32.9% Growth Rate for Real-time Bidding Market by 2024 | Top Technologies, Overview, Key Insights and Company Profiles

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Real-time Bidding Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team. Real-time Bidding Market spread across 123 pages, profiling 16 companies and supported with tables and figures is now available in this research report.

The Global Real-time Bidding Market size to grow from US$ 6.6 Billion in 2019 to US$ 27.2 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 32.9% during 2019–2024.

Google (US), WPP plc (UK), Adobe (US), CRITEO ADVERTISING (France), Face book (US), PubMatic (US), Smaato (US), Yandex (Russia), Sales force (US), and Rubicon Project (US).

“The retail and ecommerce application to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period”

The RTB market by application covers media and entertianment, games, retail and ecommerce, travel and luxury, mobile apps, and others.These applications are expected to witness high adoption of RTB platforms and solutions to achieve various benefits, such as increased efficiency, higher RoI, and cost effectiveness. Among these, retail and ecommerce is expected to grow at the highest rate, as RTB platform and solutions are effectively being used in the retail and ecommerce to deliver personalized experience to the users, increase campaign efficiency, and create brand awareness.

“By ad format, the RTB video segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period”

Based on ad format, the Real-time Bidding market has RTB Image and RTB Video segments. The RTB video segment is growing at a fast pace, as it is becoming a powerful ad format to engage target audience. RTB video advertisements can be placed across web pages and in mobile applications.

“Among regions, APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The Real-time Bidding Market by region covers North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR,owing to the increasing adoption of advanced marketing technologies among enterprises. Major APAC countries, including China, Australia, India, and New Zealand, are expected to record high growth rates.However, APAC demands skilled digital marketing professionals to close the skill gap and adopt new digital technologies for better business operations. The growth in APAC is expected to be driven by the presence of half of the world’s mobile users, the highest number of social media users, and increasing internet connection and speed.

Research Coverage:

The report segments the global Real-time Bidding Market by auction type, ad format,application, device, and regions. The application segment includes media and entertainment, games, retail and eCommerce, travel and luxury, mobile apps, and others(telecom, real estate, education, BFSI, music, social, and politics). The auction type segment comprises open auction and invited auction. The RTB market by ad format has been segmented into RTB Image and RTB Video. The market based on devices is divided into mobiles, desktops, and others (laptops, and tablets).

