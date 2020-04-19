25% Growth Rate for 3D Printing Materials Market by 2024 | Global Major Manufacturers, Production and Sales Market Comparison

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global 3D Printing Materials Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this is collected by research and industry experts team.

The 3D Printing Materials Market size is estimated to grow from US$ 1.5 Billion in 2019 to US$ 4.5 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 25% between 2019 and 2024. This report spread across 155 Pages, Profiling 12 Companies and Supported with 77 Tables and 57 Figures is now available in this Research report.

Most Popular Companies Profiled in the 3D Printing Materials Market include are 3D System (US), Arkema S.A. (France), Royal DSM (Netherlands), The ExOne Company (US), Stratasys Ltd. (US), General Electric (US), EOS GMBH Electro Optical Systems (Germany), Materialise NV (Belgium), Sandvik AB (Sweden), and Höganäs AB (Sweden).

“Metal 3D printing materials are projected to register a higher CAGR, in terms of value and volume,between 2019 and 2024.”

Metals Materials are highly useful in manufacturing components for the automotive and aerospace & defense industries. 3D printing metal materials have been further segmented into titanium, aluminum, nickel, stainless steel, and others (such as cobalt chrome, copper, silver, gold, and bronze). 3D printing metal materials offer various characteristics, such as lightweight, excellent temperature resistance, and heat resistance. Metals are the fastest-growing type of 3D printing material owing to high demand from the healthcare, automotive, and aerospace & defense industries. Metals are available in different g color grades and majorly consumed in the powder form.

“The Market in the automotive end-use industry is expected to register the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024.”

The Automotive industry is lucrative for 3D printing metals. 3D printing materials are used in making various auto parts and components in the automotive industry, such as engine parts, gears, front and back light covers, chassis, front lids, fenders, and doors. Major car manufacturers such as Tesla, Inc. (US) and BMW Group (Germany) are highly inclined toward using 3D printing for manufacturing automotive components.

“The 3D Printing Materials Market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value and volume, between 2019 and 2024.”

APAC is the fastest-growing market and third major consumer of 3D printing materials, globally, owing to the industrial development and improving economic conditions. This region constitutes approximately 60% of the world’s population, resulting in the growth of the various industries, such as automotive, consumer goods, and construction. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are the major countries involved in 3D printing activities in APAC.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type:Tier 1- 37%, Tier 2- 42%, and Tier 3-21%

By Designation: C level – 30%, Director level – 25%, and Others- 45%

By Region:North America – 20%, Europe – 27%, APAC-40%, MEA – 7%, and Latin America – 6%

Report Highlights:

To define, describe, and forecast the market on the basis of five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America

To analyze and forecast the market size of 3D printing materials, in terms of value and volume

To provide detailed information about the key factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the market

To define, describe, and forecast the market on the basis of type, form, application, technology, and end-use industry

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the overall market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide a competitive landscape for market leaders

Reason to Access this report:

The Report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall 3D printing materials market and the sub segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

Competitive Landscape of 3D Printing Materials Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Dynamic Differentiators

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Visionary Leaders

2.4 Emerging Companies

3.3 Competitive Benchmarking

3.1 Product Offering

3.2 Business Strategy

4 Market Ranking

5 Competitive Scenario

5.1 New Product Development

5.2 Expansion & Investment

5.3 Merger & Acquisition

5.4 Joint Venture & Partnership

