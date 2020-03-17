ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global data classification market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Data Classification Market size to grow from US$ 536 Million in 2018 to US$ 1,661 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 25.4% during 2018–2023. Data Classification Market spread across 174 Pages, profiling 26 companies and supported with 70 tables and 52 figures are available in this research report.

The Web, Mobile, and Email protection application to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The Data Classification Market by application includes access control; governance and regulaotry compliance; web, mobile, and email protection; and centralized management segments. The web, mobile, and email protection application is expected to grow at the highest rate, due to increased data flow between internal and external environments leading to larger volumes of data being exposed to security threats.

The Content-Based Classification methodology to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Based on the Methodology, the data classification market is segmented into content-based, context-based, and user-based classification.The content-based classification methodology is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period,due to the stregthening regulatory landscape and an increasing need to protect PCI/PII, PHI, or GDPR-protected data.

Among Regions, Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Data Classification Market by region, APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The growth in the number of data security compliances in major APAC countries, such as China, India, and Japan, is expected to be a key growth driver for the market in APAC.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company : Tier I:36%, Tier II:49%, and Tier III:15%

: Tier I:36%, Tier II:49%, and Tier III:15% By Designation :C-Level:45%, Director Level:32%, and Others:23%

:C-Level:45%, Director Level:32%, and Others:23% By Region:Europe: 32%, APAC:30%,North America: 20%, MEA: 10%, and Latin America: 8%

Report Highlights:

To analyze strategic approaches, such as product launches, acquisitions, contracts, agreements, and partnerships, in the data classification market

To define, describe, and forecast the size of the data classification market by solutions (standalone and integrated), services (professional, and managed services), deployment (on-premises and cloud), methodology (content-based classification, context-based classification, and user-based classification), application (access control; governance and regulatory compliance; web, mobile, and email protection; and, centralized management), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific [APAC], Latin America, and Middle East and Africa [MEA])

To strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the data classification ecosystem

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, along with detailing competitive landscape for market leaders

Most Popular Companies in the Data Classification Market include are IBM (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), Symantec (US), OpenText (Canada), Covata (Australia), Boldon James (England), Varonis (US), Innovative Routines International (IRI), Informatica (US), Dataguise (US), Spirion (US), Digital Guardian (US), Titus (Canada), Netwrix Corporation (US), PKWARE (US), GTB Technologies (US), Forcepoint (US), Sienna Group (US), MinerEye (Israel), SoftWorks AI (US), Expert TechSource (India), Clearswift (UK), Seclore (US), and Janusnet (Australia).

Competitive Landscape of Data Classification Market:

1 Overview

2 Ranking of Key Players, 2018

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 New Product/Service Launches and Product/Service Enhancements

3.2 Agreements and Partnerships

3.3 Acquisitions

3.4 Expansions

