23.8% Growth Rate for WiFi as a Service Market by 2023 | Global Forecast, Trends, Opportunity and Industry Analysis

The WiFi as a Service Market is projected to grow from 2.1 Billion in 2018 to US$ 6.1 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 23.8% from 2018 to 2023. Reduction in the cost of ownership of WiFi infrastructure for organizations, development of smart cities, and increased demand for high-speed and widespread network coverage are factors fueling the growth of the market across the globe.

Most Popular Companies in the WiFi as a Service Market include are Cisco Systems (US), Huawei Technologies Co. (China), ARRIS International (US), Aerohive Networks (US), Singtel (Singapore), Rogers Communications (Canada), Telstra Corporation (Australia), Viasat (US), ADTRAN (US), Aruba (US), Extreme Networks (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Superloop (Australia), iPass (US), Arista Networks (US), Ubiquiti Networks (US), Fortinet (US), Riverbed Technology (US), 4ipnet (Taiwan), Edgecore Networks (Taiwan), Mist Systems (US), ALE International (France), Allied Telesis (Japan), LANCOM Systems (Germany), and D-Link Corporation (Taiwan).

The Managed services segment is estimated to account for a larger share of WiFi as a service market as compared to the professional services segment from 2018 to 2023. Enterprises opt for managed services to overcome the challenges of budget constraints and technical expertise as managed service providers have skilled human resources, infrastructure, and industry certifications.

The Small and Medium Enterprises segment of the WiFi as a service market is projected to grow at a higher rate than the large enterprises segment from 2018 to 2023. Maximum productivity and reduced operational costs are the crucial factors for small and medium enterprises as they have limited budgets. Small and medium enterprises face several challenges in terms of capital, skills, scalability, and management control. Hence, these organizations require cost-effective solutions that can help them optimize their business processes.

The Asia Pacific WiFi as a service market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to the ongoing digitalization in various industries such as retail, education, and transportation and logistics and increased requirement for managed IT services in the region. Moreover, as broadband and mobile infrastructures are improving in the Asia Pacific region, the mobile workforce and BYOD trends are also gaining momentum.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 62%, Tier 2 – 23%, and Tier 3 – 15%

By Designation: C-level – 38%, D-level – 30%, and Others – 32%

By Region: North America – 40%,Europe– 15%, Asia Pacific– 35%, the Middle East and Africa – 5%, and Latin America – 5%

Report Highlights:

To forecast the size of the market and its segments with respect to 5 main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America

To analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the overall WiFi as a service market

To determine and forecast the size of the WiFi as a service market based on service, solution, organization size, vertical, and region during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023

To analyze various macroeconomic and microeconomic factors that affect the growth of the WiFi as a service market across the globe

To provide detailed information about major factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market across the globe

