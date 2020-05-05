23.1% Growth Rate for Data-Centric Security Market by 2022 | Top Technologies, Overview, Key Insights and Company Profiles

The Global Data-Centric Security Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. The report contains 138 Pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Data-Centric Security Market is expected to grow from US$ 2.06 Billion in 2017 to US$ 5.83 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.1% during the forecast period. This report spread across 138 Pages, Profiling 12 Companies and Supported with 72 Tables and 42 Figures is now available in this research.

Most Popular Companies profiled in the Data-Centric Security Market include are IBM (US), Imperva (US), Informatica (US), Oracle (US), Varonis Systems (US), AvePoint (US), BlueTalon (US), Dataguise (US), Datiphy (US), Micro Focus (UK), NextLabs (US), Protegrity (US).

“The services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing need to successfully implement data-centric security solutions across enterprises is expected to spur the demand for specialized professionals. Therefore, the services segment is expected to grow at a higher rate in the data-centric security market.

“Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period”

BFSI companies are expanding their offerings to maintain a competitive edge, save costs, and improve the customer experience with value-added services. BFSI is one of the highly regulated verticals which are expected to witness a large-scale adoption of data-centric security solutions and services. data-centric security solutions and services focus on data integrity, data and risk analytics, compliance adherence, data availability, data quality, and data protection in the BFSI vertical.

“North America is expected to hold the largest market share, whereas Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

North America is the largest regional segment of the data-centric security market, due to the presence of a large number of players offering data-centric security solutions. The region is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period, as North American organizations are early adopters of data-centric security solutions and services. Furthermore, organizations have invested significantly in technologies pertaining to data-centric security to gain a competitive advantage and improve the business operations. The APAC region is in the initial growth phase.

Breakdown of Primary Participants’ Profile:

By Company: Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 25%

By Designation: C-Level – 60%, D-Level – 25%, and Others – 15%

By Region: North America – 35%, Europe – 25%, APAC – 20%, MEA – 10%, and Latin America –10%

Report Highlights:

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the data-centric security market

To forecast segments’ market size with respect to the 5 main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America

To define, describe, and forecast the market by components (solutions and services), organization sizes, deployment types, verticals, and regions

To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the market

To analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market

To profile key players of the market and comprehensively analyze their market size and core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as new product launches; mergers and acquisitions; and partnerships, agreements, and collaborations, in the global market

Competitive Landscape of Data-Centric Security Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Standing, By Key Player

3 Competitive Situations and Trends

3.1 New Product Launches/Product Enhancements

3.2 Business Expansions

3.3 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

3.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

Target Audience For Data-Centric Security Market: Data-Centric Security solution providers, Data protection vendors, Data governance vendors, Security solution vendors, Cloud security providers, ISVs, System integrators, Research organizations, Consulting companies, Government agencies.

