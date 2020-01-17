Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “2029 Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Scope, Emerging Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) is the infrastructure that allows users with a compatible device to determine their position, velocity and local time by processing signals from satellites in space.

GNSS signals are provided by a variety of satellite positioning systems, including global Constellations and Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems. Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) plays a significant role in high precision navigation, positioning, timing, and scientific questions related to precise positioning. Of course in the widest sense, this is a highly precise, continuous, all-weather and a real-time technique.

The GNSS market comprises products (receivers and devices) and services using GNSS-based positioning as a significant enabler. This Market Report primarily considers the core GNSS market . For multi-function devices (e.g. smartphones), the core market includes the value of GNSS functionality only, rather than the full device price and service revenues directly attributable to GNSS functionality (e.g. data downloaded by smartphones over cellular networks to use Location-Based Services). For multi-function devices, a correction factor is taken into account.

The Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) industry plays a vital role in the ability of the countries to determine the position, velocity and local time from satellites in space. Over the past few years, the rapid growth in GNSS commercial applications has been observed by the firms building navigation satellites and equipments.

The advancement in technology and increasing interest in positioning techniques based on Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) such as Global Positioning System (GPS), cellular network infrastructure or on the integration of the two technologies for applications such as Automatic Vehicle Location (AVL), tracking systems, navigation has led to development in the navigation system of various countries such as US, India, China etc.

This report focuses on the global Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Qualcomm

Broadcom

MediaTek

SkyTraq

Intel

STMicroelectronics

FURUNO

Raytheon Company

Rockwell Collins

TomTom NV

Topcon Corporation

Trimble Navigation Ltd

U-blox

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Global Constellations Systems

Regional Constellations Systems

Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS)

Market segment by Application, split into

Location-Based Services (LBS)

Road & Rail

Aviation

Maritime

Agriculture

Surveying

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.