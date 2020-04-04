2025 Rare Earth Magnets Market Developing CAGR During the Forecast Report | Galaxy Magnetic, Adams Magnetic Products, Daido Electronics

Get sample at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2201787

The Rare Earth Magnets Market 2025 research report has been prepared based on a deep market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this Global market.

Rare-earth magnets are strong permanent magnets made from alloys of rare-earth elements. Developed in the 1970s and 1980s, rare-earth magnets are the strongest type of permanent magnets made, producing significantly stronger magnetic fields than other types such as ferrite or alnico magnets.

The magnetic field typically produced by rare-earth magnets can exceed 1.4 teslas, whereas ferrite or ceramic magnets typically exhibit fields of 0.5 to 1 tesla. There are two types: neodymium magnets and samariumcobalt magnets. Magnetostrictive rare-earth magnets such as Terfenol-D also have applications, e.g. in loudspeakers. Rare-earth magnets are extremely brittle and also vulnerable to corrosion, so they are usually plated or coated to protect them from breaking, chipping, or crumbling into powder.

Global Rare Earth Magnets market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Rare Earth Magnets.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Galaxy Magnetic

Adams Magnetic Products

Daido Electronics

Innuovo Magnetics

Yunsheng Company

AT&M

Magsuper

EarthPanda

Master Magnetics

This report researches the worldwide Rare Earth Magnets market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Rare Earth Magnets breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Rare Earth Magnets Breakdown Data by Type

Samarium Cobalt (SmCo)

Neodymium (Nd-Fe-B)

Rare Earth Magnets Breakdown Data by Application

High Efficiency Motors

Electronics

Turbine Generators

Others

Rare Earth Magnets Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Rare Earth Magnets capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Rare Earth Magnets manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Rare Earth Magnets :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

