2025 3D Printing in Construction Market Developing CAGR During the Forecast Report

The 3D Printing in Construction Market 2025 research report has been prepared based on a deep market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this Global market.

3D printing is a manufacturing process that can be used to create physical objects based on digital designs. This is done by using an additive process in which an object is created by a physical machine that prints layer after layer of material until the object is completed.

Rising demand for commercial buildings is propelling the growth of 3D printing in constructions in various geographies. In 2017, APAC is the prominent region for 3D printing in construction and is estimated to grow with CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global 3D Printing in Construction market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in 3D Printing in Construction study

Yingchuang Building Technique (Winsun)

Xtreee

Monolite UK

Apis Cor

Centro Sviluppo Progetti (CSP)

Cybe Construction

Sika

Betabram

Rohaco

Imprimere

Beijing Huashang Luhai Technology

Icon

Total Kustom

Spetsavia

Cazza Construction Technologies

3D Printhuset

Acciona

This report focuses on the global 3D Printing in Construction Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D Printing in Construction development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Concrete

Plastics

Metals

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

