2019: Trends to Watch in Global Wealth Management

Regulation, technological change, and the bull run potentially coming to an end have all been discussed by wealth managers for so long that the risks associated with these trends have blended in. Paradoxically this means the risks are now underestimated, if not outright ignored. Yet as providers keep chasing new money and record highs in net new money figures – partly thanks to opening up to new demographics – they will have no choice but to start thinking about countering threats related to financial markets downturns and cybersecurity.

Get More Information about this report at https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2793479

Scope

– The value of non-resident deposits in the UAE surged in 2018, with the Common Reporting Standard (CRS) potentially contributing to this trend.

– The US, where 27% of HNW offshore wealth is already booked, will continue to benefit from not participating in CRS.

– Only 43% of wealth managers are concerned about the effect of data breaches on their company’s brand, although nearly 60% agree their clients are increasingly worried about data breaches and cybercrime.

– The older demographics are more prudent and less likely to be a victim of financial fraud, but their losses are likely to be higher than among younger age groups.

– Female millionaires are younger than men. In the Middle East and Africa, 71.7% of female HNW individuals are 50 and under, while 70% of HNW men are 51 and over.

Reasons to buy

– Understand the key trends impacting the wealth management industry in 2019 and how to respond.

– Discover the effect of CRS on the offshore industry and how to benefit.

– Understand the recommended approach to client portfolio strategies in the context of current market conditions.

– Learn about risks resulting from the industry’s growing dependence on technology and how to hedge against cyber threats.

– Stay ahead of your competitors by reaching out to new emerging client demographics that offer huge revenue growth potential.

Companies Mentioned:

TSB

UBS

Credit Suisse

Feedzai

DBS Bank

SheCapital

WorthFM

Ellevest

Legal & General

Wahed Invest

Crescent Wealth

Yolt

Wealthify

Enquire before Buying at @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2793479

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]