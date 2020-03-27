News Uncategorized

2019 Red Wine Market Analysis by Top Key Players- Caviro (Italy) , Viña Concha y Toro S.A. (Chile) , E & J Gallo Winery (U.S.) , Constellation Brands, Inc. (U.S.) , The Wine Group (U.S.) , Treasury Wine Estates (Australia)

March 27, 2020
Global ” Red Wine Market” research Report 2018 offered by Supply Demand Market Research contains a market summary of the trade that talks regarding market size, product scope, market revenue, growth opportunities, sales volumes and figures, growth estimation in returning years, current trade leaders and their sales/revenue metrics.

Wine is one of the most popular alcoholic beverages which is prepared by the fermentation of grape juice. Red wine is made up of the black varieties of grapes that are highly pigmented and are rich in anthocyanin and tannins. Aging of the fermented wines gives the wine their unique color which varies from brick red (for mature wine) to darker brown for older wines. Red wines are stored in barrels for aging and to further increase the alcohol content to the desired level. Red wines are found to be rich in anti-oxidants which adds to the health benefits obtained from red wines when consumed in the right amount.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

  • Lafite
  • Romanée-Conti
  • Chateau Latour
  • Chateau Haut-Brion
  • Chateau Margaux
  • Chateau Mouton Rothschild
  • Chateau Condamine Bertrand
  • HALL
  • WALT Wines
  • Jacob’s Creek
  • Angelus
  • Concha y Toro
  • Penfolds Winery

Market size by Product

  • Still Wine
  • Sparkling Wine
  • Others

Market size by End User

  • Restaurant
  • Retail

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Red Wine Production by Region

  • United States
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Other Regions

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Red Wine status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Red Wine development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Red Wine are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

