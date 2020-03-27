2019 Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Market Size: by Application, Type, Trend, Revenue, Overview, Growth and Forecasts-2025

PTC stands for Positive Temperature Coefficient. PTC thermistors are resistors with a positive temperature coefficient, which means that the resistance increases with increasing temperature.

Ceramic PTC (CPTC) and Polymer PTC (PPTC) are two types based on production technology, and both are covered by data in this report.

At present, in the industrial developed countries of this industry are generally at a more advanced level, like USA, Japan and countries in EU, where the world’s large enterprises are mainly headquartered . In these countries, with more mature equipment and strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But production bases are moving to developing countries like China because cost advantages.

Although this market has shown a lot of opportunities, the research group still recommends that for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels not taking risk to enter this market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors market will register a 6.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1020 million by 2024, from US$ 700 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

TE

Polytronics

CYG Wayon

Littelfuse

Bourns

Fuzetec

Sea & Land

Keter

Hollyland

TDK (EPCOS)

VISHAY

Amphenol (GE SENSING)

Jinke

MURATA

Thinking

Uppermost

HIEL

HGTECH

Hansor

This study considers the Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Ceramic PTC (Barium Titanate)

Polymer PTC (Carbon Doped Polymer)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Computers/Peripherals

Telecom/Datacom Infrastructure

Consumer A/V Equipment

Rechargeable Battery

Medical Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Power Supplies/DC Converters

Lighting/Ballasts

Home Appliance

Other Line Voltage

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

