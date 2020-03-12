2019 Medical Device Security Market – Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Opportunity & Forecast Research Study

Orbisreserach.Com adds “Global Medical Device Security Market” To Its Research Database.

The Global Medical Device Security Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Medical Device Security development in United States, Europe and China.

Similar to our smart phones and computer, as technology advances so the the threat for large-scale cyber attacks. The bigger problem is when these attacks are against healthcare companies carrying millions of patients personal information; the attacks can lead to postponed surgeries, leaking information or even shutting down entire computer networks in hospitals.

North America is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2018 primarily driven by increasing instances of cyberattacks on medical devices, growing adoption of connected medical devices, increasing awareness among healthcare professionals regarding cybersecurity, and government initiatives to implement security solutions are driving the medical device security market in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed to factors such as increasing adoption of connected medical devices, improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness about security of patient health information (PHI), and growing awareness about medical device security solutions due to the increasing number of cyberattacks in the healthcare organizations.

In 2018, the global Medical Device Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco

Symantec

IBM

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips

CA Technologies

Mcafee

Check Point Software

Cloudpassage

Palo Alto Networks

Cleardata

DXC Technology

Sophos

Imperva

Fortinet

Zscaler

Fireeye

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Application Security

Endpoint Security

Network Security

Cloud Security

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital Medical Devices

Internally Embedded Medical Devices

Wearable and External Medical Devices

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

