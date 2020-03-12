2019 Medical Device Security Market – Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Opportunity & Forecast Research Study

Orbisreserach.Com adds “Global Medical Device Security Market” To Its Research Database.
Similar to our smart phones and computer, as technology advances so the the threat for large-scale cyber attacks. The bigger problem is when these attacks are against healthcare companies carrying millions of patients personal information; the attacks can lead to postponed surgeries, leaking information or even shutting down entire computer networks in hospitals.
North America is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2018 primarily driven by increasing instances of cyberattacks on medical devices, growing adoption of connected medical devices, increasing awareness among healthcare professionals regarding cybersecurity, and government initiatives to implement security solutions are driving the medical device security market in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed to factors such as increasing adoption of connected medical devices, improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness about security of patient health information (PHI), and growing awareness about medical device security solutions due to the increasing number of cyberattacks in the healthcare organizations.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco
Symantec
IBM
GE Healthcare
Koninklijke Philips
CA Technologies
Mcafee
Check Point Software
Cloudpassage
Palo Alto Networks
Cleardata
DXC Technology
Sophos
Imperva
Fortinet
Zscaler
Fireeye
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Application Security
Endpoint Security
Network Security
Cloud Security
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospital Medical Devices
Internally Embedded Medical Devices
Wearable and External Medical Devices
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
