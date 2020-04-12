2019 Latex Allergy Market Global Market Outlook, Share, Size, Growth, Challenges and Forecast to 2023

Latex allergy is caused by exposure to substances made of latex (natural rubber). The exposure leads to a person’s immune system reaction to harmless protein in such a way as if the proteins are antigens, or disease causing. Antibodies and antihistamines get released in the body as result so as to react to the natural harmless proteins which may cause symptoms such as itchy hands, skin rash, hives, and eczema (cracking of skin). It is commonly caused in people who are exposed to latex based products frequently. The market for latex allergy is growing due to increase in the prevalence of such allergy giving rise to other diseases such as Asthama, Rhinitis, Anaphylaxis and such others. The global market for latex allergy is expected to reach US$ by the end of the forecasted period. And this market is expected to grow at a Strong CAGR every year.

Key Players

Some of the key players in this market are:

3M,

Alcon Inc.,

Allerayde UK Ltd,

Allergy Hero,

Array,

BioPharma Inc,

AstraZeneca,

Aterica,

Boehringer-Ingelheim,

Dey Labs,

GlaxoSmithKline,

Johnson & Johnson,

Merck,

Nektar Therapeutics,

Novartis AG,

Rocky Mountain Diagnostics, and

Sanofi

Segments

The global latex allergy market can be segmented by exposure type, diagnosis type, reaction type, and treatment.

Based on of exposure the market is segmented as latex gloves, food containing latex substances.

Diagnosis-type consists diagnosis type the market is segmented as skin test and allergy test.

On the basis of reaction type, the market is segmented into the systemic reaction, allergic contact dermatitis, irritant contact dermatitis, asthma, anaphylaxis, and rhinitis.

Type-based segmentation requires epinephrine injection, allergy medications: inhaler/albuterol, antihistamine, asthma medication, corticosteroids, etc.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global latex allergy market envelops North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America has taken a considerable lead in the global market by generating the maximum revenue share. Major pharmaceutical companies are based out of the U.S. owing to which the regional market is prospering. In addition, awareness related to such diseases and technological advancements in the healthcare sector coupled with the availability of possible alternatives to reduce the use of latex spur the market growth.

The APAC is expected to be one of the most significant regions. The huge population base is a major reason driving the market ahead. At the same time, the healthcare segment is also getting definite boosting.

