2019 Japan Long Term Refinery Market Outlook Report-Supply-Demand of Gasoline, LPG, Diesel, Fuel Oil, Planned Refineries, FIDs, Competition and New Opportunities to 2025

During 2018, increase in investor confidence is observed across refining markets including japan. Petroleum product consumption is witnessing significant increase with surge in economic activity and growth in construction and transportation demand. New refinery construction activities also witnessed significant progress worldwide driven by recovering oil prices.

New petroleum product consumption mix is emerging in japan, forcing refiners to redesign their growth strategies for better refining margins and profitability. In this context, the leading industry publisher has released its 10th version of “japan Long-term Refinery outlook report”, offering analysis on japan downstream oil and gas markets. The japan refining report provides detailed insights into emerging market trends, new dynamics, shifting strategies and the future role of japan in global and regional refining markets.

The japan report is a comprehensive research work covering details of japan refining patterns, key refiners, production, consumption and trading of major petroleum products, volumes and values, refining industry revenues, current and planned refinery details and competitive scenario. At the asset level, different capacities including crude distillation unit, coking capacity, fluid catalytic cracking capacity and hydrocracking capacity are forecast to 2022. In addition, refinery complexity and other key details are also provided in the report.

The japan research work also presents detailed outlook of japan gasoline, diesel, LPG, fuel oil consumption and production, together with trends and challenges of investing in japan market. In addition, details of refineries, storage assets, prices are provided. Further, demographic, economic outlook of japan together with latest refining industry developments are covered in detail.

Strategic Analysis Review-

This chapter presents detailed SWOT Analysis along with emerging trends in the market. Further, key strategies of operating companies in japan refining sector are analyzed.

japan Oil Sector Analysis-

The chapter presents complete analysis of japan oil markets including details of trends in oil markets, oil reserves, major oil fields, crude oil production and consumption forecasts along with the role of oil demand in primary energy are detailed.

Refining Capacity Forecasts-

At both country level and refinery levels, annual historical and forecasted data on Refining (CDU) Capacity, Coking Capacity, Fluid Catalytic Cracking Capacity, Hydrocracking Capacity is provided to 2022.

Refining Infrastructure Details

10+ details for each of the operational and planned refineries in japan are provided, which include- basic details, operator, ownership, complexity, status, type, details. Further, capital expenditure and construction details are provided.

Market Value and Investment Outlook

japan country wise refining market value along with capital investment planned to be spent in the industry are forecast to 2022

japan Refinery Market Benchmarking

japan refining industry is compared with five peer markets in the region based on four pillars to determine the competitiveness of the country in regional scale

Competitive Scenario

Companies currently operating in the industry and the companies planning to foray into the market are detailed along with their strategies and SWOT profiles. Further, net weighted capacities by company are also forecast in the report.

The japan report presents both historical and forecasted data for japan petroleum products from 2007 to 2025. Further, japan CDU capacity, japan coking capacity, japan fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) capacity, japan hydrocracking capacity are forecast to 2022. The report also forecasts crude oil production and demand in japan between 2007 and 2025.

Key Points from TOC:

2. Executive Summary

3. japan Refinery Strategic Analysis Review, 2018

4. japan Crude Oil Market Analysis and Outlook

5. japan Petroleum Products Production Outlook

6. japan Petroleum Products Consumption Outlook

7. japan Refinery Capacity Outlook to 2022

8. japan Refinery Infrastructure Details

9. japan Refinery Investment Opportunities to 2022

10. japan Refinery Capex and Construction Details

11. japan Refinery Market Benchmarking

12. japan Refinery Market- Competitive Landscape

13. japan Demographic and Economic Outlook

14. Company Profiles of Leading Refinery Companies in japan

15. japan Refinery Industry News and Recent Developments

16. Appendix

