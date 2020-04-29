IT News

2019 Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market Key Player Analysis By Atos , Blue Prism , Capgemini , Cognizant , CGI , EXL , Genpact

The Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth insights, understanding market evolution by tracking historical developments, and analyzing the present scenario and future projections based on optimistic and likely scenarios. Each research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market,

Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) refers to the application of Artificial Intelligence and related new technologies, including Computer Vision, Cognitive automation and Machine Learning to Robotic Process Automation. This convergence of technologies produces automation capabilities that dramatically elevate business value and competitive advantages for our customers.

The report also evaluates the key opportunities available in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the expansion of the industry. Growth of the Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market has been forecasted for the time period 2019-2025, taking into consideration the previous sales patterns, the market growth drivers, current and future trends specific to particular regions and globally.

The key players covered in this study

  • Atos
  • Blue Prism
  • Capgemini
  • Cognizant
  • CGI
  • EXL
  • Genpact
  • HCL Technologies
  • IBM
  • Infosys
  • KPMG
  • Pegasystems
  • Others

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

  • Natural Language Processing
  • Machine and Deep Learning
  • Neural Networks
  • Virtual Agents
  • Mini Bots and RPA
  • Computer Vision
  • Others

Market segment by Application, split into

  • IT Operations
  • Business Process Automation
  • Application Management
  • Content Management
  • Security
  • Others (Human Resource Management, Incident Resolution, and Service Orchestration)

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of contents:

1  Report  Overview
1.1  Study  Scope
1.2  Key  Market  Segments
1.3  Players  Covered
1.4  Market  Analysis  by  Type
1.4.1  Global  Intelligent  Process  Automation(IPA)  Market  Size  Growth  Rate  by  Type  (2014-2025)
1.4.2  Natural  Language  Processing
1.4.3  Machine  and  Deep  Learning
1.4.4  Neural  Networks
1.4.5  Virtual  Agents
1.4.6  Mini  Bots  and  RPA
1.4.7  Computer  Vision
1.4.8  Others
1.5  Market  by  Application
1.5.1  Global  Intelligent  Process  Automation(IPA)  Market  Share  by  Application  (2014-2025)
1.5.2  IT  Operations
1.5.3  Business  Process  Automation
1.5.4  Application  Management
1.5.5  Content  Management
1.5.6  Security
1.5.7  Others  (Human  Resource  Management,  Incident  Resolution,  and  Service  Orchestration)
1.6  Study  Objectives
1.7  Years  Considered

2  Global  Growth  Trends
2.1  Intelligent  Process  Automation(IPA)  Market  Size
2.2  Intelligent  Process  Automation(IPA)  Growth  Trends  by  Regions
2.2.1  Intelligent  Process  Automation(IPA)  Market  Size  by  Regions  (2014-2025)
2.2.2  Intelligent  Process  Automation(IPA)  Market  Share  by  Regions  (2014-2019)
2.3  Industry  Trends
2.3.1  Market  Top  Trends
2.3.2  Market  Drivers
2.3.3  Market  Opportunities

3  Market  Share  by  Key  Players
3.1  Intelligent  Process  Automation(IPA)  Market  Size  by  Manufacturers
3.1.1  Global  Intelligent  Process  Automation(IPA)  Revenue  by  Manufacturers  (2014-2018)
3.1.2  Global  Intelligent  Process  Automation(IPA)  Revenue  Market  Share  by  Manufacturers  (2014-2018)
3.1.3  Global  Intelligent  Process  Automation(IPA)  Market  Concentration  Ratio  (CR5  and  HHI)
3.2  Intelligent  Process  Automation(IPA)  Key  Players  Head  office  and  Area  Served
3.3  Key  Players  Intelligent  Process  Automation(IPA)  Product/Solution/Service
3.4  Date  of  Enter  into  Intelligent  Process  Automation(IPA)  Market
3.5  Mergers  &  Acquisitions,  Expansion  Plans

TOC continued…!

