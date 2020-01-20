2019 Impulse Heat Sealer Market Analysis: Industry Size, Revenue Share, Recent Trends, Growth, Sales and Forecast

Heat sealing is the process of joining one plastic film to the other for which impulse heat sealers are used. Impulse heat sealers utilize a sealing bar or die for the application of heat to a specific area to seal the plastics together. The impulse heat sealers come with an additional advantage wherein the heating elements do not require continuously heating, instead, the heat is generated only when the current flows. The demand of impulse heat sealers arises from the demand for more refined packaging. The impulse heat sealers do not require major investment in the capital equipment, thus are highly favoured by manufacturers running low on capital investment.

Global Impulse Heat Sealer Market: Dynamics

Ease of use of impulse heat sealers is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the global impulse heat sealer market. Impulse heat sealers are extensively used by the local manufacturers as they require low energy input. Thus, aiding in the maintenance of manufacturing costs. The growth of the global impulse heat sealer market is also expected to be driven by the growth in the food & beverages industry where the impulse heat sealers finds maximum utilization.

The growth of the global impulse heat sealer market is marred by the volatility of the energy prices. Moreover, the raw material availability for manufacturing impulse heat sealers is also witnessing a slow down, further hampering the growth of the global impulse heat sealer market. The impulse heat sealers also provide the ease of interchanging the seal widths without requiring any special tool. Availability of impulse heat sealers across online shopping platforms is a key trend prevailing in the global impulse heat sealer market. Advancement in the heat sealing technology is anticipated to create ample opportunities for growth of the global impulse heat sealer market.

Global Impulse Heat Sealer Market: Segmentation

The global impulse heat sealer market is segmented into product type, packaging type, material type, end use, and region.

On the basis of product type, the global impulse heat sealer market is segmented into

Hand impulse heat sealer

Foot impulse heat sealer

On the basis of packaging type, the global impulse heat sealer market is segmented into

Pouches

Bags

On the basis of material type, the global impulse heat sealer market is segmented into

Polyethylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyurethane

Polypropylene

Laminates

Nylon

On the basis of end use, the global impulse heat sealer market is segmented into

Food

Medical

Chemicals & Fertilizers

Electronics & Electricals

Global Impulse Heat Sealer Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global impulse heat sealer market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific. North America is currently leading the global impulse heat sealer market due to the vast application of impulse heat sealers across various end use industries. Asia Pacific is expected to witness growth at the highest CAGR as the region is marked by the presence of economies such as India and China, where a lot of local manufacturers exist.

Europe impulse heat sealer market is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period due to decreasing manufacturing sector output in certain countries of the European region. Middle East & Africa is anticipated to witness sluggish growth in the global impulse heat sealer market due to comparatively less presence of manufacturers.

Global Impulse Heat Sealer Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global impulse heat sealer market are Pack Secure, Accu-Seal SencorpWhite Inc., Hulme Martin, Fischbein, Sealer Sales, Inc., Trlby Innovative, LLC, Fuji Impulse, Co., Hulme Martin Heat Sealers Ltd., and Sorbent Systems.