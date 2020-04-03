2019 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Converter Station Market Analysis, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2025

The High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Converter Station market was valued at Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Converter Station.
This report presents the worldwide High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Converter Station market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
ABB
GE
Siemens
Toshiba
Mitsubishi
Bhel
NR Electric
China Xian XD Power System
C-Epri Power Engineering Company
XJ Electric
Hyosung
LSIS
High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Converter Station Breakdown Data by Type
By Configuration
Monopolar
Bi-Polar
Back-to-Back
Multi-Terminal
By Technology
LCC
VSC
By Power Rating
Below 500 MW
>5001000 MW
>1,0001,500 MW
>1,5002,000 MW
Above 2,000 MW
High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Converter Station Breakdown Data by Application
Power Industry
Powering Island and Remote Loads
Interconnecting Networks
Oil & Gas
Others
High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Converter Station Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Converter Station Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Converter Station Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Monopolar
1.4.3 Bi-Polar
1.4.4 Back-to-Back
1.4.5 Multi-Terminal
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Converter Station Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Power Industry
1.5.3 Powering Island and Remote Loads
1.5.4 Interconnecting Networks
1.5.5 Oil & Gas
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Converter Station Market Size
2.1.1 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Converter Station Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Converter Station Production 2014-2025
2.2 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Converter Station Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Converter Station Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Converter Station Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Converter Station Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Converter Station Market
2.4 Key Trends for High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Converter Station Markets & Products
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Converter Station Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Converter Station Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Converter Station Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Converter Station Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Converter Station Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Converter Station Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Converter Station Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Continued…
