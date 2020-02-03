2019 Helmets Market Analysis and Forecasts in Research Report 2024

A helmet is a form of protective gear worn to protect the head from injuries. All helmets attempt to protect the user’s head by absorbing mechanical energy and protecting against penetration.

In this report, Sports helmets (football, ski, etc.), Bicycle helmets, Motor vehicle helmets and Smart helmets are analyzed.

Smart helmets are combinations of ordinary helmets and high technologies, and they have a variety of intellectual functions according to diverse applications. But the development of smart helmets is still in initial stage, the number of smart helmets is very small compared with ordinary helmets, so in the report, we just give some introduction about the current situation of smart helmets and forecast the development trend of smart helmets market in the next few years.

Scope of the Report:

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Helmets industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into Helmets industry, the current demand for Helmets product is relatively low. Ordinary Helmets products on the market do not sell well; Helmets’ price is lower than past years. The signal of market price change indicates the trend in the Helmets industry, low-end product has excess capacity, high-end product is in short supply.

Helmets product demand market there is also a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, there is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share of imports acts. According to our research, there are several companies that researching the smart helmet, such as Skully (US) and Livall (China), and Skully is in the stage of trial production, Livall is in the stage of financing, so we think that there is a certain opportunity in the industry of smart helmet.

The worldwide market for Helmets is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Helmets in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BRG Sports

PT Tarakusuma Indah

HJC

Schuberth

Nolan

OGK Kabuto

Studds

AGV(Dainese)

Dorel

Limar

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Rudy Project

AIROH

MET

Orbea

YOHE

Jiujiang Jiadeshi

Pengcheng Helmets

Safety Helmets MFG

Zhejiang Jixiang

Hehui Group

Yema

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Motorcycle helmets

Bicycle helmets

Other helmets

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Transportation

Sport

Dangerous Work Activities

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Helmets product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Helmets, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Helmets in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Helmets competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Helmets breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Helmets market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Helmets sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Helmets Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Helmets Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Helmets by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Helmets by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Helmets by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Helmets by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Helmets by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Helmets Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Helmets Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Helmets Market Forecast (2019-2024)

