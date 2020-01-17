2019 Global Synthetic Graphite Market Size Growth 2024 Forecast Research Report

Synthetic graphite is a man-made substance manufactured by the high temperature processing of amorphous carbon materials. The types of amorphous carbon used as precursors to graphite are many, and can be derived from petroleum, coal, or natural and synthetic organic materials. In some cases graphite can even be manufactured by the direct precipitation of graphitic carbon from pyrolysis of a carbonaceous gas such as acetylene (pyrolytic graphite). One important commonality between all graphite precursors is that they must contain carbon. Graphite is carbon, a specific form of carbon, so it can only be derived from other carbon containing substances.

Although synthetic graphite can be manufactured from any number of precursor materials, the primary material used to manufacture it in the United States is petroleum coke. As noted above only certain types of carbonaceous feeds are suitable for graphite production. Therefore the petroleum coke used for the synthetic graphite industry must be carefully specified to assure it is of the type that will ultimately result in high quality graphitic carbon.

Scope of the Global Synthetic Graphite Market Report

This report focuses on the Synthetic Graphite in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The global sales of Synthetic Graphite declines to 1191 K MT in 2016 from 1211 K MT in 2012, at a CAGR of less than -0.42%. In 2016, the global Synthetic Graphite market is led by China, capturing about 31% of global Synthetic Graphite production. USA is the second-largest country market with about 16% global Share. Japan is followed by 15% while Europe and India take about 12% respectively in 2016.

The Chinese production of Synthetic Graphite kept increasing in 2010-2013, especially in 2013, the production growth rate reached 7% though the price declined by more than 12.6%. It is said that the mine of graphite even increased by more than 30% in Jixi, Heilongjiang one of the largest graphite market in China. The capacity became grave oversupply at the same time. In 2014, government constraint policy came into working, and the mine got the efficacious restraint. The market is expected to be normalization in next years.

In the past five years, China mainly exported the primary processed graphite by low price, while imported high-end product from Japan, USA and Germany by very high price, which was even dozens of times more than the export price. Now, China has turn to the deep-process of the graphite. Some new projects come into work in these years. And China begins graphite overhaul in 2017, it may lead the Chinese export to expand in the near future.

The worldwide market for Synthetic Graphite is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.4% over the next five years, will reach 8620 million US$ in 2024, from 8410 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Synthetic Graphite Market Segment by Manufacturers

GrafTech

SGL Carbon

Fangda Carbon

Showa Denko

Jilin Carbon

Graphite India

Tokai Carbon

HEG

Nippon Carbon

JSC Energoprom Management

SEC Carbon

Yangzi Carbon

Shida Carbon

Toray Carbon

Toyo Tanso

Toho Tenax Group

Mersen Group

Mitsubishi Rayon

Poco Graphite

Ibiden

Formosa Plastics Group

Hexcel

Asbury Graphite

Global Synthetic Graphite Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Synthetic Graphite Market Segment by Type

Graphite Electrodes

Carbon Fibers

Specialty Graphite

Graphite Granular & Powder

Others

Global Synthetic Graphite Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Iron and Steel Industry

Battery Industry

Aluminum Industry

Industrial Components

Others

Some of the Points cover in Global Synthetic Graphite Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Synthetic Graphite Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Synthetic Graphite Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Synthetic Graphite Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Synthetic Graphite Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Synthetic Graphite Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11:Synthetic Graphite Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13:Synthetic Graphite Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

