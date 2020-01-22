2019 Global Strapping Machines Market Research Report by Manufactures and Region

Strapping machines are various types of equipment that perform the action of bundling together products or parts by way of a strap or several straps that fasten an item to a material handling product, usually a pallet. Strapping is performed for many applications, including the reinforcement of packaging, which is the primary method of fastening products to a pallet. Strapping is also used as a method of combining many small products into one large bundle for easier material handling purposes.

Scope of the Global Strapping Machines Market Report

This report focuses on the Strapping Machines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The price of Strapping Machines is slightly decreased in nearly five years. For being accorded with the corresponding application area, the product price has a large differences.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this areas, the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

As large demand of Strapping Machines product, the domestic enterprises should hold the opportunity to improve their technology with domestic advantages, such as low raw material price.

The worldwide market for Strapping Machines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 2330 million US$ in 2024, from 1740 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Strapping Machines Market Segment by Manufacturers

Signode

MJ Maillis

Cyklop

Fromm

StraPack

Mosca

Samuel Strapping Systems

Transpak

Polychem

Yongsun

Xutian Packing Machine

Global Strapping Machines Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Strapping Machines Market Segment by Type

Fully Automatic Strapping Machines

Automatic Strapping Machines

Semi-automatic Strapping Machines

Global Strapping Machines Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food & Beverage

Consumer Electronics

Household Appliances

Newspaper & Graphics

Others

