2019 Global Smart Security Market Overview, Growth Forecast, Demand and Development Research Report to 2025

Smart security solutions are used to monitor the activity and behavior of people in enterprises, educational institutions, commercial buildings, and utility infrastructures that are prone to unauthorized access or damage.

These solutions can help reduce the occurrences of criminal activities and instances of data theft. Smart security solutions include advanced security systems such as IP surveillance cameras, biometric access control systems, integrated perimeter intrusion prevention systems, and wireless alarms.

The surveillance systems segment that consists of intelligent video surveillance, intelligent video analytics, and smart cards dominated the market. The increasing adoption of video surveillance systems owing to the rise in instances of criminal activities in various end-user sectors including commercial, residential, transportation, education, and healthcare, will drive the growth of the market during the next few years.

According to this market study, the commercial segment will dominate the market throughout the next few years. Factors such as employee theft, property crime, and information security will result in a rapid increase in the adoption of security systems such as intruder alarms, video surveillance, and access control systems, which will bolster the markets growth prospects in the coming years.

This report focuses on the global Smart Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Security development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Bosch Security Systems

Honeywell Security

Axis Communications

NICE Systems (Qognify)

Tyco International

FLIR System

Hanwha Techwin

Schneider Electric

S2 Security

Anixter

March Networks

Genetec

AxxonSoft

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Smart Intruder Alarms

Intelligent Video Surveillance

Intelligent Video Analytics

Smart Cards

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Residential

Utility Infrastructure

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

