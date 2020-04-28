2019 Global Radiation Dose Management Market Analysis by Top Manufacturers, Industry Regions, Sales Market Share and Growth Rate Forecasts 2024

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Radiation Dose Management Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Radiation Dose Management Market is projected to reach US$ 447 Million by 2024 from US$ 206 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 16.7%. This report spread across 151 pages, profiling 11 companies and supported with 129 tables and 33 figures are now available in this research.

Based on Modality, the radiation dose management market is segmented into computed tomography (CT), fluoroscopy and interventional imaging, mammography, and nuclear medicine. The fluoroscopy and interventional imaging segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the radiation dose management market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for radiological intervention and fluoroscopy procedures, rising awareness among patients and other healthcare stakeholders regarding radiation exposure, and the growing need to comply with state and federal laws applicable to fluoroscopy and interventional procedures are the major factors supporting the growth of this segment.

The Radiation Dose Management Market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market in Europe is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in this market is primarily driven by government initiatives such as the Euro Safe Imaging campaign, guidelines in European countries (such as the European Directive for radiation dose management) to reduce patient radiation exposure, growing need for the multi-country integration of health information, and the need to curtail the rising healthcare costs.

Breakdown of Primary Participants’ Profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 20%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 35%

By Designation: C-level: 30%, Director-level: 20%, and Others: 50%

By Region: North America: 35%, Europe: 24%, Asia Pacific: 25%, and the Rest of the World: 16%

Top Vendors profiled in the Radiation Dose Management Market include are Bayer AG (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), PACS Health, LLC (US), and Sectra Medical Systems (Sweden). Other prominent players in this market include Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Novarad Corporation (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Agfa HealthCare (Belgium), Canon (Japan), and Qaelum N.V. (Belgium).

