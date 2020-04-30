2019 Global Oil and Gas Storage Service Market Research Report by Manufactures and Region

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Oil and Gas Storage Service Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Oil and Gas Storage Service Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (Royal VopakOiltankingMagellan Midstream PartnersBuckeye PartnersVitolBlueknight Energy PartnersCIM-CCMP GroupCLH GroupDailan Port CompanyHorizon TerminalsInternational-Matex Tank TerminalsAmec Foster WheelerTechnipFMC)

Oil and gas storage refers to the mechanisms employed for the safe storage of both unrefined and refined products including gas oil, gasoline, aviation fuel, naphtha, diesel, kerosene, liquefied natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas. Oil and gas storage service providers are a crucial logistic midway link between the upstream (production and exploration) and downstream (marketing and refining) segments of the oil and gas industry.

Scope of the Global Oil and Gas Storage Service Market Report

This report studies the Oil and Gas Storage Service market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Oil and Gas Storage Service market by product type and applications/end industries.

One of the major trends that will gain traction in the forecast period is the shift in focus toward independent oil and gas storage service companies. This will mainly attribute to the high profit margin. Independent storage companies do not store oil only for customers but also store oil for trading as well. With the expected increase in crude oil prices in the coming years, this will help independent storage companies significantly increase their profit margins.

The global Oil and Gas Storage Service market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Oil and Gas Storage Service.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report covers Analysis of Global Oil and Gas Storage Service Market Segment by Manufacturers

Royal Vopak

Oiltanking

Magellan Midstream Partners

Buckeye Partners

Vitol

Blueknight Energy Partners

CIM-CCMP Group

CLH Group

Dailan Port Company

Horizon Terminals

International-Matex Tank Terminals

Amec Foster Wheeler

TechnipFMC

Global Oil and Gas Storage Service Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Oil and Gas Storage Service Market Segment by Type

Ground Storage

Water Storage

Other

Global Oil and Gas Storage Service Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Power Plants

Oil Factory

Chemical Plant

Other

Some of the Points cover in Global Oil and Gas Storage Service Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Oil and Gas Storage Service Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Oil and Gas Storage Service Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Oil and Gas Storage Service Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Oil and Gas Storage Service Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Oil and Gas Storage Service Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11: Oil and Gas Storage Service Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13: Oil and Gas Storage Service Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

