2019 Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Growth Drivers and Challenges, Competitive Landscape and Recent Trends and Developments

The report “Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market” analyzes the Market status, Market share, growth rate, future trends, Market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market to reach USD 14.5 billion by 2025.

Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market is valued approximately USD 5.8 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at 16.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Owing to the early diagnosis and more précised prognosis of various types of cancer, the next generation cancer diagnostics are gaining faster adoption. Moreover, increasing cases of oncology and advancements in genomics research are primarily driving the market growth.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the global infertility treatment market are given below:

Technology:

• NGS-based cancer diagnostics

• qPCR & Multiplexing

• Lab-on- a- chip (LOAC) & Reverse Transcriptase-PCR (RT-PCR)

• Protein microarrays-based cancer diagnostics

• DNA microarrays-based cancer diagnostics

Type:

• Lung Cancer

• Breast Cancer

• Colorectal Cancer

• Cervical Cancer

• Others

Applications:

• Biomarker Development

• CTC Analysis

• Proteomic Analysis

• Epigenetic Analysis

• Genetic Analysis

Functions:

• Therapeutic Monitoring

• Companion Diagnostics

• Prognostic Diagnostics

• Cancer Screening

• Risk Analysis

Regions:

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are: Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Abbott , GE Healthcare , Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

