2019 Global Narrowbody Aircraft MRO Market Research Report by Manufactures and Region

In the aerospace industry, aircraft MRO has become an essential component to ensure that fleets are airworthy and safe to transport passengers. Regular MRO helps to extend the life of airline fleet. MRO companies provide services, such as repairs, inspections, routine checks, and overhaul of aircraft.

In the aerospace industry, aircraft MRO has become an essential component to ensure that fleets are airworthy and safe to transport passengers. Regular MRO helps to extend the life of airline fleet. MRO companies provide services, such as repairs, inspections, routine checks, and overhaul of aircraft.

Scope of the Global Narrowbody Aircraft MRO Market Report

This report studies the Narrowbody Aircraft MRO market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Narrowbody Aircraft MRO market by product type and applications/end industries.

Factors, such as aircraft utilization, global fleet size, and air traffic volumes, help increase the demand for aircraft MRO. Based on the type of maintenance, the global narrow-body aircraft MRO market is classified into five segments: airframe, line, engine, component maintenance, and modifications.

Air travel in developing countries is growing, thus, increasing the demand for aircraft maintenance services. Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul (MRO) is crucial for sustaining the lifespan of narrowbody aircraft and assuring the crashworthiness of an aircraft. It consists of maintenances, overhauls, routine checks, repairs, and modifications disbursed on narrowbody aircraft and their elements. Many new maintenance and service centers have been set up in numerous countries in recent years. This increases the participation of regional manufacturers and tier-1 suppliers in the field of aircraft MRO. Moreover, the growing international trade between countries has increased the travel frequencies of cargo planes. Thus, it is essential to conduct timely checks or repairs of airplanes to ensure efficient performance and safe air travel.

The global Narrowbody Aircraft MRO market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Narrowbody Aircraft MRO.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report covers Analysis of Global Narrowbody Aircraft MRO Market Segment by Manufacturers

GE

Honeywell

Lufthansa Technik,

Pratt & Whitney

Rolls-Royce

Air Works

Jet Maintenance Solutions

GMF AeroAsia

Global Narrowbody Aircraft MRO Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Narrowbody Aircraft MRO Market Segment by Type

Airframes & Modifications

Components

Engines and Line Maintenance

Global Narrowbody Aircraft MRO Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commerical

Government

Some of the Points cover in Global Narrowbody Aircraft MRO Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Narrowbody Aircraft MRO Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Narrowbody Aircraft MRO Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Narrowbody Aircraft MRO Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Narrowbody Aircraft MRO Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Narrowbody Aircraft MRO Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11: Narrowbody Aircraft MRO Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13: Narrowbody Aircraft MRO Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

