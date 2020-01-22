2019 Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market Size Growth 2024 Forecast Research Report

This report studies the Nanosatellite and Microsatellite market, the term “microsatellite” or “microsat” is usually applied to the name of an artificial satellite with a wet mass between 10 and 100 kg (22 and 220 lb). The term “nanosatellite” or “nanosat” is applied to an artificial satellite with a wet mass between 1 and 10 kg (2.2 and 22.0 lb).

Scope of the Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market Report

This report focuses on the Nanosatellite and Microsatellite in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In recent time, high growth in the communication, scientific research, earth observation and other industries is some of the major drivers of global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite industry.

In the past five years, global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite industry has experienced a period of rapid growth, in 2017, the production was about 168 Units, and in 2018, the production will be about 218 Units.

Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite industry shows a high concentration degree due to the high technical barriers. In terms of geography, North America is the largest consumption region with a 51.54% global market share in 2017, followed by Europe with 30.79%.

The worldwide market for Nanosatellite and Microsatellite is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 19.0% over the next five years, will reach 1250 million US$ in 2024, from 520 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market Segment by Manufacturers

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Gruman

Raytheon

Dynetics

Surrey Satellite Technology

Axelspace

Sierra Nevada

Clyde Space

Planet Labs

Dauria Aerospace

CASC

Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market Segment by Type

Nanosatellite

Microsatellite

Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

National Security

Science & Environment

Commerce

Others

