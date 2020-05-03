2019 Global mPOS Market Size Growth 2024 Forecast Research Report

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global mPOS Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global mPOS Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (IngenicoPAXToshiba TECVeriFone SystemsNFCSamsungPaypalZebraCitizen SystemFirst DataCracleHewlett-PackardiZettleSquareIntuit)
An mPOS ( mobile point of sale) is a smartphone, tablet or dedicated wireless device that performs the functions of a cash register or electronic point of sale terminal (POSint-of-sale terminal).
Scope of the Global mPOS Market Report
This report studies the mPOS market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the mPOS market by product type and applications/end industries.
mPOS implementations allow service and sales industries to conduct financial transactions in place, improving the customer experience (CX) and freeing up valuable real estate that would otherwise be dedicated to a POS countertop. An mPOS can also be cost-effective, allowing a small business owner to conduct transactions without having to invest in an electronic register or pay someone to support the software.
The growing demand for mobile payments is the primary growth driver for this market. The increasing mobile internet penetration enables the users to quickly process mPOS and close the sales process. Moreover, the rising adoption of tablets and smartphones across the globe allows the retailers and merchants to integrate mPOS into their payment process.
The global mPOS market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of mPOS.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
Global mPOS Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global mPOS Market Segment by Type
Hybrid Technology Solutions
EMV Chip and Pin
Magnetic-stripe
Chip and Sign
Near Field Communication (NFC)
Biometrics
Global mPOS Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Restaurants
Hospitality
Health Care
Retail
Warehouse/Distribution
Entertainment
Transportation
Government
Consumer Utility Services
