2019 Global Luxury Bedding Market Size Growth 2024 Forecast Research Report

Bedding, also known as bedclothes or bed linen, is the materials laid above the mattress of a bed for hygiene, warmth, protection of the mattress, and decorative effect. Bedding is the removable and washable portion of a human sleeping environment. Multiple sets of bedding for each bed will often be washed in rotation and/or changed seasonally to improve sleep comfort at varying room temperatures. In American English, the word bedding generally does not include the mattress, bed frame, or bed base (such as box-spring), while in British English it does. In Australian and New Zealand English, bedding is often called Manchester, in this report, we use American standards. And the Luxury Bedding.

Scope of the Global Luxury Bedding Market Report

This report focuses on the Luxury Bedding in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Europe was the largest revenue market with a market share of 34.22% in 2012 and 32.63% in 2017 with an increase of -1.59 %. North America and China ranked the second and third market with the market share of 26.81% and 10.80% in 2016.

Luxury Bedding companies are mainly from Europe and United States, the industry concentrate rate is low. The top three companies are WestPoint, Pacific Coast and Hollander, with the revenue market share of 9.80%, 6.99% and 5.67% in 2016.

The growth of the Luxury Bedding market is largely driven by downstream applications. What is more, governments of numerous countries are encouraging the adoption of new kinds of coatings as they are eco-friendly and cost-efficient.

The worldwide market for Luxury Bedding is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 2480 million US$ in 2024, from 2140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Luxury Bedding Market Segment by Manufacturers

WestPoint

Pacific Coast

Hollander

Sferra

Frette

CRANE & CANOPY

Sampedro

ANICHINI

Luolai

John Cotton

DEA

Yvesdelorme

KAUFFMANN

1888 Mills

Fabtex

Remigio Pratesi

Canadian Down & Feather

K&R Interiors

Downlite

BELLINO

Garnier Thiebaut

Peacock Alley

Global Luxury Bedding Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Luxury Bedding Market Segment by Type

Three Piece-suit Bedclothes

Duvet

Pillow

Mattress Protectors

Other Objects

Global Luxury Bedding Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Personal

Hotel

Other

Some of the Points cover in Global Luxury Bedding Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Luxury Bedding Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Luxury Bedding Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Luxury Bedding Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Luxury Bedding Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Luxury Bedding Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11: Luxury Bedding Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13: Luxury Bedding Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

